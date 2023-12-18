LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s late drama is Scottish football at its best – shame Derek Adams couldn’t see that

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s late drama is Scottish football at its best – shame Derek Adams couldn’t see that

The Dark Blues earned themselves a major boost with win at Ross County.

Joe Shaughnessy won his team all three points late on at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Joe Shaughnessy won his team all three points late on at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
By Lee Wilkie

After seeing Derek Adams’ comments following the Dundee game on Saturday, you could be forgiven for thinking it was a smash and grab for the Dee.

His strange rant made it sound like Ross County had absolutely battered the Dark Blues.

While he was battering the quality of Scottish football.

It was anything but a smash and grab for Tony Docherty’s men.

Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Ross County boss Derek Adams unleashed a remarkable rant post-match. Image: SNS

Not a classic by any means but the stats all point to the fact Dundee were good value for their win.

And I totally agree with Docherty when he pointed out the dropped points at St Johnstone and Motherwell – it was about time a bit of luck went their way.

What a moment

I do think Dundee would have been quite content with a 0-0 away from home.

But what a moment – that’s something they can use to kick on again.

It was great to see the players and fans celebrating together, real unity.

You don’t want to see any incidents between opposition players and fans running on the pitch.

However, football is an emotional game and the pictures of supporters celebrating with Dundee players were great to see.

And so was the young lad doing a great big knee slide!

Scoring with the last kick – or maybe stomach – of a game is great drama.

That’s what Scottish football is all about, shame Derek Adams doesn’t see that.

More from Dundee FC

Joe Shaughnessy grabbed a late Dundee FC winner at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee's away Premiership wins and the surprise link between them
Ross County's Simon Murray pushed over a Dundee fan who had invaded the pitch. Image: Casey/SNS Group/Virtual Scotland
Dundee fan floored by Simon Murray after approaching Ross County star during pitch invasion
Dundee celebrate their dramatic late winner in front of the away support. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points as dramatic Ross County winner sparks pitch invasion - but…
Dundee fans on the pitch after a late winner at Ross County. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails 'outstanding' Dundee fans at Ross County as he declares delight at…
Dundee celebrate their last-gasp winner. Image: SNS
Ross County 0-1 Dundee: Fans on the pitch as Dee grab all three points…
Joe Shaughnessy clears
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy reveals new technique to avoid VAR penalty calls
Antonio Portales gets treatment at Ibrox but could be missing for Dundee FC in the games to come. Image: SNS
Dundee dealt bitter injury blow after Antonio Portales ruled out for extended period as…
Gordon Wallace lifts the trophy high as the team return from Hampden. Image: DC Thomson/Retro Dundee.
How a 'Dundonian born and bred' helped Dundee down Celtic to win 1973 League…
Jim Goodwin and Ian Murray.
PODCAST: The big Dundee United v Raith Rovers preview as title race reaches Tannadice…
Dundee celebrations from Simon Murray, Leighton McIntosh and Iain Davidson.
Dundee at Ross County: 7 memorable moments in Dingwall from super strikes to incredible…

Conversation