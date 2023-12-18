LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s late drama is Scottish football at its best – shame Derek Adams couldn’t see that

After seeing Derek Adams’ comments following the Dundee game on Saturday, you could be forgiven for thinking it was a smash and grab for the Dee.

His strange rant made it sound like Ross County had absolutely battered the Dark Blues.

While he was battering the quality of Scottish football.

It was anything but a smash and grab for Tony Docherty’s men.

Not a classic by any means but the stats all point to the fact Dundee were good value for their win.

And I totally agree with Docherty when he pointed out the dropped points at St Johnstone and Motherwell – it was about time a bit of luck went their way.

What a moment

I do think Dundee would have been quite content with a 0-0 away from home.

But what a moment – that’s something they can use to kick on again.

It was great to see the players and fans celebrating together, real unity.

You don’t want to see any incidents between opposition players and fans running on the pitch.

Great free-kick, scrappy finish, fans on the pitch 🤣 What a moment for the travelling Dundee fans in Dingwall! pic.twitter.com/u5omDWgzPA — George Cran (@di_cranio) December 16, 2023

However, football is an emotional game and the pictures of supporters celebrating with Dundee players were great to see.

And so was the young lad doing a great big knee slide!

Scoring with the last kick – or maybe stomach – of a game is great drama.

That’s what Scottish football is all about, shame Derek Adams doesn’t see that.