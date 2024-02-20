Vandals cause thousands of pounds of damage to historic Perthshire castle

Vandals have caused thousands of pounds of damage to a historic Perthshire castle.

The windows of Balvaird Castle in Glenfarg were damaged earlier this month.

Police Scotland is appealing for information.

‘Unacceptable behaviour’

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following £3,000 of damage to windows at historic Balvaird Castle in Glenfarg.

“The incident happened between 3pm on Monday, February 5, and 2pm on Wednesday, February 7.”

Police Constable Lewis Millar said: “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and it is costing a considerable sum to put right the damage.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone who can assist is asked to get in touch.”

If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1845 of Thursday, 8 February, 2024, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

History of Balvaird

Balvaird Castle is a traditional late medieval Scottish tower house. It is located in the Ochil Hills around three miles south of Abernethy.

It was likely built in the late 1400s, with significant additions made in the 1500s.

It was home to the Murrays of Balvaird, who extended and remodelled the property over the next 150 years or so. They eventually left Balvaird for Scone in 1658.

The castle wound up as accommodation for farm labourers.