Vandals cause thousands of pounds of damage to historic Perthshire castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Vandals cause thousands of pounds of damage to historic Perthshire castle

Balvaird Castle's windows were damaged earlier this month

By Lindsey Hamilton
Balvaird Castle vandalised
Balvaird Castle taken with the Northern Lights. Image: Katherine Fotheringham of Fox in the Snow Photography.

Vandals have caused thousands of pounds of damage to a historic Perthshire castle.

The windows of Balvaird Castle in Glenfarg were damaged earlier this month.

Police Scotland is appealing for information.

‘Unacceptable behaviour’

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following £3,000 of damage to windows at historic Balvaird Castle in Glenfarg.

“The incident happened between 3pm on Monday, February 5, and 2pm on Wednesday, February 7.”

Police Constable Lewis Millar said: “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and it is costing a considerable sum to put right the damage.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone who can assist is asked to get in touch.”

If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1845 of Thursday, 8 February, 2024, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

History of Balvaird

Balvaird Castle is a traditional late medieval Scottish tower house. It is located in the Ochil Hills  around  three miles south of Abernethy.

Balvaird Castle vandalised
Balvaird Castle. Image: Google Maps

It was likely built in the late 1400s, with significant additions made in the 1500s.

It was home to the Murrays of Balvaird, who extended and remodelled the property over the next 150 years or so. They eventually left Balvaird for Scone in 1658.

The castle wound up as accommodation for farm labourers.

More from Perth & Kinross

Karen Dunbar
Comedy icon Karen Dunbar to bring latest tour to Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Cherry blossom tree in Alyth before and after removal.
Anger in Alyth as 'poisoned' cherry blossom tree removed without warning
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Murder trial Picture shows; Rafal Lyko, left, was murdered by Darren Owen. Police Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 20/02/2024
Gang member found guilty of murdering Perthshire mechanic in cold-blooded shooting
Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi.
EXCLUSIVE: Council probe into bedroom at Ewan McGregor's £2m Perthshire mansion
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Perth Prison xbox Picture shows; Liam Richardson. Unknown. Supplied by Supplied Date; Unknown
Gleneagles raider had Xbox in cell connected to 'HMP Perth' Wi-Fi network
Woman arrested after assault at Horn Milk Bar Perth
Woman, 42, charged after assault at The Horn Milk Bar near Perth
Jill Fyffe.
Perth drink-drive suspect blamed low blood sugar for attack on 'screaming' 80-year-old woman
Alistair Huddleston and flooded fields on the proposed housing site in Blairgowrie.
Blairgowrie residents want 171-home Persimmon plan refused over flood risk
Hamdani Motors at Tulloch Works
Perth mechanic claims council 'snubbed' offer to buy land to stop fireraisers
People watching the Enchanted Forest light show with their hands in the air against a green forest background
Enchanted Forest funding helps baby loss charity gift memory boxes to bereaved parents

Conversation