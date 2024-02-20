Craig Levein reveals he has met St Johnstone’s prospective new American owner

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has been introduced to the prospective new owner of the Perth club.

But the McDiarmid Park boss has got enough on his plate with Saints’ relegation battle without spending time contemplating off-pitch issues that are “above my pay grade”.

The American businessman, who is deep into negotiations with current custodian Geoff Brown, spent around a week in Scotland earlier this month.

During this time he watched Levein’s side beat Ross County, then lose to Hearts the following midweek.

Since that trip, talks have progressed and the SFA have been notified about the possibility of foreign investment at McDiarmid.

Levein has been involved in football long enough to know where his focus needs to be – and that is with the first team and their weekend fixture against St Mirren.

He’s also confident that the advancement of a buy-out won’t prove to be a distraction for his players.

“I met the guys when they were over and had a blether with them,” said Levein.

“They were here for 10 days or something like that.

“I haven’t mentioned anything to the players about the prospect of the club being taken over because it’s not something we can control.

“It’s been going on for a while now so it’s not something that’s hot off the press – everyone has been aware the club is for sale.

“It has been bubbling away in the background for a long time.

“There’s no point getting excited about something that we can’t control and it’s not a distraction for anyone.

“It’s certainly above my pay grade so I’m just focused on the team.”