Craig Levein reveals he has met St Johnstone’s prospective new American owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein reveals he has met St Johnstone’s prospective new American owner

The McDiarmid Park manager is confident that his players won't be distracted by talk of a takeover.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: PA.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has been introduced to the prospective new owner of the Perth club.

But the McDiarmid Park boss has got enough on his plate with Saints’ relegation battle without spending time contemplating off-pitch issues that are “above my pay grade”.

The American businessman, who is deep into negotiations with current custodian Geoff Brown, spent around a week in Scotland earlier this month.

During this time he watched Levein’s side beat Ross County, then lose to Hearts the following midweek.

Since that trip, talks have progressed and the SFA have been notified about the possibility of foreign investment at McDiarmid.

Levein has been involved in football long enough to know where his focus needs to be – and that is with the first team and their weekend fixture against St Mirren.

He’s also confident that the advancement of a buy-out won’t prove to be a distraction for his players.

Geoff Brown, who is negotiating the sale of St Johnstone.
Geoff Brown is negotiating the sale of St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“I met the guys when they were over and had a blether with them,” said Levein.

“They were here for 10 days or something like that.

“I haven’t mentioned anything to the players about the prospect of the club being taken over because it’s not something we can control.

“It’s been going on for a while now so it’s not something that’s hot off the press – everyone has been aware the club is for sale.

“It has been bubbling away in the background for a long time.

“There’s no point getting excited about something that we can’t control and it’s not a distraction for anyone.

“It’s certainly above my pay grade so I’m just focused on the team.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone fans at McDiarmid Park in 2022. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
St Johnstone fans react to takeover talks with US buyer
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips vows to blank out contract uncertainty
Geoff Brown is in talks with a prospective buyer for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone deep in takeover talks with US buyer
St Johnstone midfielder, Dan Phillips.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Dan Phillips can increase summer options with goals…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: Give referees half their pay because they're only making half the decisions,…
Mohamed Diomande celebrates opening the scoring.
St Johnstone player ratings, match report and star man as Perth men are beaten…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Ross County save record was St Johnstone warning but Craig Levein has faith his…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey.
Graham Carey: VAR change over the last 2 months has hurt St Johnstone and…
Fair City Unity and Owen Beck both caught the eye at Dens Park.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee have two stars already, St Johnstone may have one of their…
Sam McClelland, left, at Dundee United and, right, with Chelsea
Sam McClelland reveals 'different level' Chelsea kids as Dundee United new boy recounts journey…

Conversation