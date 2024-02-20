Dundee loan star Owen Dodgson reveals links with Scottish Manchester United duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loan star Owen Dodgson reveals links with Scottish Manchester United duo

The defender was a youth player at Old Trafford before moving to Burnley

By Craig Cairns
(L to R) Darren Fletcher, Owen Dodgson and Scott McTominay. Images: Shutterstock/SNS
Owen Dodgson picked up a first class schooling in the game coming through the ranks at Manchester United.

Dundee’s Burnley loanee also brushed shoulders with Scottish stars past and present at Old Trafford.

Dodgson’s girlfriend, Halle, is the daughter of former United star Wes Brown, who is good friends with ex-Scotland international midfielder Darren Fletcher.

But Dodgson and Fletcher’s paths had already crossed at United, even before his partner’s family ties created a new link.

“Before I left United, [Fletcher] was quite good with me,” said Dodgson of United’s current technical director. “He got on with me and I got on with him quite well.

Former Manchester United star and Scotland international Darren Fletcher.
“He always said that if I need any advice or help, go speak to him. It’s good to have someone like him.

“When I was on loan at Barnsley, we played a friendly against United. I saw him in the canteen afterwards.

“It was good to speak to him, he asked me how I was getting on and it’s good to keep in contact – to speak to them when you haven’t seen them for a while, see how they’re getting on.

“He checked up on me, which is good to hear from a player and a person like him.”

While Dodgson’s relationship with Fletcher was very much of the coach/player variety, the Dundee star managed to train alongside Scott McTominay – whose exploits in a Scotland shirt have made him a hero to the Tartan Army.

Owen Dodgson: I was shy

A shy teen at the time, Dodgson broke the ice by telling McTominay that they were both born in the same area of Lancaster.

“He is always quite good with the young lads,” said Dodgson, who made his seventh appearance for Dundee at the weekend in the win over Ross County.

“He’s around where I live as well. It’s good to have people like that when you’re a young player, to help with advice and stuff.

“When I was a first-year scholar, I went to do set pieces with the first team.

Owen Dodgson was at Manchester United at the same time as Scott McTominay.
“I spoke to him and said I was from the same area as him. I was quite shy and nervous back then, so I didn’t really speak to him that much.

“He’s a good guy, to be fair – and he’s smashing it now for club and country.

“That’s where I aspire to get to.”

Dodgson is one of three Burnley players currently on loan at Dens Park, along with Dara Costelloe and Michael Mellon.

Former Dundee star Charlie Adam was loans manager at Burnley until December and played a crucial role in making the clubs’ new partnership official.

Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam. Image: SNS
Adam left Burnley to take charge at Fleetwood Town before that agreement was complete, however, that didn’t stop the former Dens favourite from playing a crucial role in Dodgson’s move north.

“I spoke to him on the phone before I came up,” said Dodgson. “He spoke highly of the club and highly of the league.

“It’s good to hear from someone like Charlie who did well here.”

Conversation