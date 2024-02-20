Dundee loan star Owen Dodgson reveals links with Scottish Manchester United duo

Owen Dodgson picked up a first class schooling in the game coming through the ranks at Manchester United.

Dundee’s Burnley loanee also brushed shoulders with Scottish stars past and present at Old Trafford.

Dodgson’s girlfriend, Halle, is the daughter of former United star Wes Brown, who is good friends with ex-Scotland international midfielder Darren Fletcher.

But Dodgson and Fletcher’s paths had already crossed at United, even before his partner’s family ties created a new link.

“Before I left United, [Fletcher] was quite good with me,” said Dodgson of United’s current technical director. “He got on with me and I got on with him quite well.

“He always said that if I need any advice or help, go speak to him. It’s good to have someone like him.

“When I was on loan at Barnsley, we played a friendly against United. I saw him in the canteen afterwards.

“It was good to speak to him, he asked me how I was getting on and it’s good to keep in contact – to speak to them when you haven’t seen them for a while, see how they’re getting on.

“He checked up on me, which is good to hear from a player and a person like him.”

While Dodgson’s relationship with Fletcher was very much of the coach/player variety, the Dundee star managed to train alongside Scott McTominay – whose exploits in a Scotland shirt have made him a hero to the Tartan Army.

Owen Dodgson: I was shy

A shy teen at the time, Dodgson broke the ice by telling McTominay that they were both born in the same area of Lancaster.

“He is always quite good with the young lads,” said Dodgson, who made his seventh appearance for Dundee at the weekend in the win over Ross County.

“He’s around where I live as well. It’s good to have people like that when you’re a young player, to help with advice and stuff.

“When I was a first-year scholar, I went to do set pieces with the first team.

“I spoke to him and said I was from the same area as him. I was quite shy and nervous back then, so I didn’t really speak to him that much.

“He’s a good guy, to be fair – and he’s smashing it now for club and country.

“That’s where I aspire to get to.”

Dodgson is one of three Burnley players currently on loan at Dens Park, along with Dara Costelloe and Michael Mellon.

Former Dundee star Charlie Adam was loans manager at Burnley until December and played a crucial role in making the clubs’ new partnership official.

Adam left Burnley to take charge at Fleetwood Town before that agreement was complete, however, that didn’t stop the former Dens favourite from playing a crucial role in Dodgson’s move north.

“I spoke to him on the phone before I came up,” said Dodgson. “He spoke highly of the club and highly of the league.

“It’s good to hear from someone like Charlie who did well here.”