Auchterarder holiday let approved despite neighbouring lord’s objections

Councillors agreed the property could have a short-term let licence, with a 10pm garden curfew.

By Morag Lindsay
Entrance to The Paddock, Auchterarder
The owners of the property at The Paddock intend to market it to golfers. Image: Google.

A lord and his neighbours have failed to block a bid for a holiday rental in Auchterarder.

Perth and Kinross Council agreed to grant a short-term licence for the property at The Paddock, despite objections from residents.

Neighbours, including Lord Colin Leitch, said they feared the scheme would lead to parking problems and noise nuisance from partying visitors.

But members of the licensing committee ruled it could go ahead.

The owner Gideon Pringle said he and his wife wanted to have visitors staying in their family home, number 6 The Paddock, while he finished a secondment overseas.

He said the house had already been damaged by a leaking pipe while it was unoccupied. But they did not want a long-term tenant because that would prevent them from staying there on trips home.

Entrance to The Paddock, Auchterarder
The Paddock is located off Orchil Road, Auchterarder. Image: Google.

“Our plan is to specialise in higher end lettings and to specifically focus on Gleneagles and the local golf,” he told the committee.

“We intend to only let the house to visitors who have been vetted for their type and it will only be available on a premium pricing structure.

“We’re not looking to make the house available to party-type groups,” Dr Pringle added.

“We have no intention of risking our own house being abused.

“And nor do we wish to cause any issues for our neighbours.”

Curfew will ban night-time garden gatherings

Lord Leitch was one of three objectors who addressed the licensing committee meeting.

He said most people in the cul-de-sac were over 80. And he feared the noise from visiting guests would make neighbours’ lives a misery.

Golfers at Gleneagles
The owners say they want to market the property at the Paddock to golfers visiting Gleneagles and other courses in the Auchterarder area.

“I’m a golfer,” he said.

“I know what golfers are like at night. They’ve got to enjoy themselves, but I think it would be a problem here.”

Another neighbour Frank Johnstone said he too had concerns about parking and noise nuisance.

“This could materially change the character and entirely residential nature of this cul-de-sac,” he added.

The committee agreed to grant a short-term let licence for 6 The Paddock, Auchterarder after listening to deputations from the neighbours and Dr Pringle.

However, they also insisted on a curfew, meaning no social gatherings or live music in the garden after 10pm.

 

