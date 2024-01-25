Charlie Adam role in Dundee-Burnley link-up revealed as Clarets chief opens up on reasons behind partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Adam role in Dundee-Burnley link-up revealed as Clarets chief opens up on reasons behind partnership

Former Dens skipper Adam was loans manager at Turf Moor until December.

By George Cran
Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam (left) and Burnley chairman Alan Pace.
Burnley chairman Alan Pace will be taking in Dundee’s Premiership clash at Livingston.

That’s after the Clarets and Dark Blues announced their “strategic alliance” on Monday.

Loan deals for the likes of Dara Costelloe, Owen Dodgson and previously Marcel Lewis have already seen the partnership in action.

But Pace has revealed there will be more to the deal than just sending talented youngsters north of the border to gain experience.

Players could also go the other way while the two clubs are ready to team up on various off-field matters, including scouting, community projects and more.

‘We love Scotland’

Speaking to BBC Lancashire, Pace revealed the reasons behind their move to team up with Dundee.

“One is location,” he said.

Burnley chief Pace is set to watch Dundee at Livingston on Saturday. Image: PA

“It’s near enough that we can get the train from around where we are and be up there in just a couple of hours, so it’s not that difficult for both us and our players if we’re moving back and forth, as well as our staff.

“But we also love Scotland.

“We love the football that is being played up there and we believe there is more to come from that, so we’re really excited to be participating on a much more close basis.”

He added: “First and foremost, the level up there is very high. This isn’t us doing somebody a favour, that kind of thing.

John Nelms and Tim Keyes. Image: SNS

“We like the level. It is better than in some of the English lower league levels. We like where it is and we are very positive about Dundee. We are looking to see where this leads to.

“Can there be coaching exchanges? Scouting exchanges? Are there opportunities? We use data-driven processes. Can they be applied in Scotland?

“It is really a shared experience and at the same time an expansion of our network to see if we can cast a wider net, to see if we can find talent as well as actually developing it.”

Charlie Adam

Pace also revealed the role played by former Dundee captain Charlie Adam.

The ex-Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool man finished his playing career with his boyhood club before beginning his coaching career at Turf Moor.

As loans manager at Burnley, Adam played a major role in sending youngster Lewis up to his old team in the summer.

Charlie Adam
Charlie Adam finished his playing career at Dundee before coaching at Burnley. Image: Shutterstock

And from there the idea of a formal partnership formed.

“That is how the loan side started because Charlie was responsible for our loans,” Pace said.

“It was through that we got to know Dundee. Charlie suggested we should meet their American owners.

“We didn’t know who they were but I met John (Nelms) first and we went from there.

“There was a loan last summer to Dundee and we got to meet and talk to people from the club.

“We realised the guys think and speak a lot like ourselves.

“It led to more mutual conversations, one thing led to another and that is where we are now.”

Multi-club model?

Could this be the start of Dundee becoming part of a multi-club model?

Pace took over at Burnley at the end of 2020. Image: Shutterstock

Rules in Scotland prevent that happening right now, though discussions are happening to change those with Bournemouth keen to invest in Hibs.

But Pace says that’s not on the agenda right now.

He added: “We are way ahead of ourselves on that one. Let’s see how things go.

“The rules don’t allow for multi-clubs. I know there are clubs who are interested in those rules changing besides ourselves.

“We looked seriously at buying a team in Europe but it fell apart pretty publicly.

“We do think there are opportunities on the multi-club side but I am not sure that is the opportunity as much as other things will be.”

