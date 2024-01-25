Charlie Adam role in Dundee-Burnley link-up revealed as Clarets chief opens up on reasons behind partnership

Burnley chairman Alan Pace will be taking in Dundee’s Premiership clash at Livingston.

That’s after the Clarets and Dark Blues announced their “strategic alliance” on Monday.

Loan deals for the likes of Dara Costelloe, Owen Dodgson and previously Marcel Lewis have already seen the partnership in action.

But Pace has revealed there will be more to the deal than just sending talented youngsters north of the border to gain experience.

Players could also go the other way while the two clubs are ready to team up on various off-field matters, including scouting, community projects and more.

‘We love Scotland’

Speaking to BBC Lancashire, Pace revealed the reasons behind their move to team up with Dundee.

“One is location,” he said.

“It’s near enough that we can get the train from around where we are and be up there in just a couple of hours, so it’s not that difficult for both us and our players if we’re moving back and forth, as well as our staff.

“But we also love Scotland.

“We love the football that is being played up there and we believe there is more to come from that, so we’re really excited to be participating on a much more close basis.”

He added: “First and foremost, the level up there is very high. This isn’t us doing somebody a favour, that kind of thing.

“We like the level. It is better than in some of the English lower league levels. We like where it is and we are very positive about Dundee. We are looking to see where this leads to.

“Can there be coaching exchanges? Scouting exchanges? Are there opportunities? We use data-driven processes. Can they be applied in Scotland?

“It is really a shared experience and at the same time an expansion of our network to see if we can cast a wider net, to see if we can find talent as well as actually developing it.”

Charlie Adam

Pace also revealed the role played by former Dundee captain Charlie Adam.

The ex-Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool man finished his playing career with his boyhood club before beginning his coaching career at Turf Moor.

As loans manager at Burnley, Adam played a major role in sending youngster Lewis up to his old team in the summer.

And from there the idea of a formal partnership formed.

“That is how the loan side started because Charlie was responsible for our loans,” Pace said.

“It was through that we got to know Dundee. Charlie suggested we should meet their American owners.

“We didn’t know who they were but I met John (Nelms) first and we went from there.

“There was a loan last summer to Dundee and we got to meet and talk to people from the club.

“We realised the guys think and speak a lot like ourselves.

“It led to more mutual conversations, one thing led to another and that is where we are now.”

Multi-club model?

Could this be the start of Dundee becoming part of a multi-club model?

Rules in Scotland prevent that happening right now, though discussions are happening to change those with Bournemouth keen to invest in Hibs.

But Pace says that’s not on the agenda right now.

He added: “We are way ahead of ourselves on that one. Let’s see how things go.

“The rules don’t allow for multi-clubs. I know there are clubs who are interested in those rules changing besides ourselves.

“We looked seriously at buying a team in Europe but it fell apart pretty publicly.

“We do think there are opportunities on the multi-club side but I am not sure that is the opportunity as much as other things will be.”