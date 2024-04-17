RAB DOUGLAS: Tony Docherty can’t be faulted but the job of shedding Dundee ‘yo-yo’ tag is just starting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

RAB DOUGLAS: Tony Docherty can’t be faulted but the job of shedding Dundee ‘yo-yo’ tag is just starting

The Dark Blues have a chance of securing European football.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen after sealing top 6 football. Image: Shutterstock
By Rab Douglas

I can remember meeting Gary Bowyer at Pat Liney’s funeral a couple of years ago.

We had a good chat and he was keen to get as much information about the club as possible, having only been appointed a few weeks earlier.

The main question Gary asked was: “What do I need to do here to be a success?”

My answer was: “Stop Dundee being a yo-yo club.”

Although Gary took the club back into the top flight, he didn’t get the chance to build on that.

As it turned out, the next part of the job fell to Tony Docherty.

And he really couldn’t have got off to a better start.

Former Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates with the Championship trophy.
Former Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates with the Championship trophy. Image: PA.

The long-term project of establishing Dundee as a Premiership club for a generation is only just beginning.

But staying in the league was the goal this season and by finishing in the top six, Tony has exceeded this expectations and then some.

He’s done a phenomenal job.

And the best bit for me is he’s done it his way.

Dundee haven’t gone fishing in the same pool as everybody else with the players they’ve recruited.

Yes, Dundee have spent money and built a big squad.

But if the owners are happy to live with the big financial loss that’s been made last year and is expected for another year, that’s their concern.

There are a lot of loan players who will return to their clubs in a few weeks but there are also a few real assets worth good money under contract.

It will be fascinating to see who Tony brings in this summer but for the moment there’s a place in Europe up for grabs.

Because they just made it into the top six at the very end, there’s far less pressure on them than St Mirren.

That should free them up.

I’m sure the message from the manager will be: “We’ve done brilliantly to get this far, let’s just go for it.”

I can see both sides of the argument between Tony and Stuart Kettlewell as far as Dundee having more money to spend on players than other clubs because they haven’t invested in the pitch.

But what isn’t in doubt is that the Dens Park neglect has caught up with them.

John Nelms will now just have to accept what comes to him out of the SPFL disciplinary hearing.

Dundee managing director John Nelms.
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT

Dundee have made money they wouldn’t have been expecting by getting into the top six and they could lose it in a fine.

We’ll see what the verdict is.

It could be a sore one and it could affect next season’s plans.

None of us know what the cost will be to fix the pitch – but it won’t be cheap.

And the SPFL will make sure it gets done properly.

It’s nearly time to officially congratulate Dundee United on winning the Championship.

From day one I thought it was a matter of when rather than if.

Credit to Raith Rovers for being their strongest rival but United’s resources were always likely to prevail.

It will be interesting to see if the squad rebuild is as big as Dundee’s the year before.

Whatever happens, it will be great to get the derbies back in the city.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee striker Curtis Main. Image: SNS
No pressure on Dundee insists Curtis Main as Dark Blues target Euro adventure
3
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty slams 'inaccurate and unfair' comments about Dundee player budget
3
Dundee FC managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes.
‘My grandfather was Dundee FC Scottish Cup hero…incompetence of owners is choking life out…
19
Dundee's Ricki Lamie and Tony Docherty are preparing for the visit of Rangers. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: 'Dundee disrupted by call-offs too' - Tony Docherty and Ricki Lamie have say…
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee post-split fixtures IN FULL as Celtic visit Dens Park in top-6 curtain-raiser
The Met Office rainfall map for Wednesday shows some showers could hit Dundee. Image: Met Office
Dundee weather forecast ahead of controversial third Rangers clash at Dens
Dundee's Dens Park.
Dundee v Rangers to be played at DENS PARK after morning pitch inspection
2
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy insists there will be no putting the tools away as…
Dens Park
Dundee's SPFL disciplinary hearing over Dens Park pitch pushed back as timing of post-split…
Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee match after inspecting Dens Park
SPFL reveal FULL contingency plan for Dundee v Rangers clash as St Johnstone stadium…
2

Conversation