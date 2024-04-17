Closing date revealed as Royal Bank of Scotland to shut Dundee branch

A Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Dundee is to close, the company has confirmed.

RBS also says more than 100 jobs are at risk as it announced the closure of 18 of its 86 branches in Scotland.

The casualty in Dundee is the Kingsway Circus bank on Strathmartine Road.

The RBS website says it will shut on October 8.

The branch is currently open five days a week, from 9.30am to 3.30pm. The exception is Wednesday, when the bank opens at 10am.

The RBS bank on Dundee High Street will remain open.

The bank is owned by NatWest – a third of which is publicly owned.

The company said redundancies would be done voluntarily where possible, but otherwise it would seek to support those who lose their jobs.

A spokesperson for RBS said: “Our customers are using digital banking more than ever before – over 80% of our active current account holders now use our digital services and over 97% of retail accounts with us are now opened online.

“While we are increasingly engaging our customers digitally, our branch network remains important to us.

“We commit to no further review of our Royal Bank of Scotland branch network until at least 2026.”

MSP ‘concerned’ about RBS closure

Joe FitzPatrick, MSP for the Dundee City West (SNP), said: “I have written to NatWest group to urge them to reconsider the decision to close the Kingsway Circus branch.

“This is the latest bank closure in Dundee and will come as a disappointment to many.

“I share that disappointment and have expressed concern on behalf of my affected constituents.

“I have sought assurances that steps are being taken to inform all customers of this announcement and the options available to them.

“I have also requested clarification that, in the event of closure, there will be no compulsory redundancies and that staff will be offered the opportunity to relocate in Dundee without any adverse impact on their current contract, pay, or conditions.”

The news follows the closure of the RBS branch in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry last November.

When this was announced, bosses claimed there were just six personal customers using the bank on a regular basis.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan fought against the plan, saying the closure of the bank would be detrimental to residents of the area, particularly the elderly population.