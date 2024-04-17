Closing date revealed as Royal Bank of Scotland to shut Dundee branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Closing date revealed as Royal Bank of Scotland to shut Dundee branch

RBS also says more than 100 jobs are at risk across the country.

By Stephen Eighteen
Royal Bank of Scotland branch at Dundee's Kingsway Circus.
The Royal Bank of Scotland is to close its Kingsway Circus branch. Image: Google Street View

A Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Dundee is to close, the company has confirmed.

RBS also says more than 100 jobs are at risk as it announced the closure of 18 of its 86 branches in Scotland.

The casualty in Dundee is the Kingsway Circus bank on Strathmartine Road.

The RBS website says it will shut on October 8.

The branch is currently open five days a week, from 9.30am to 3.30pm. The exception is Wednesday, when the bank opens at 10am.

The RBS bank on Dundee High Street will remain open.

Royal Bank of Scotland says Dundee branch will shut

The bank is owned by NatWest – a third of which is publicly owned.

The company said redundancies would be done voluntarily where possible, but otherwise it would seek to support those who lose their jobs.

A spokesperson for RBS said: “Our customers are using digital banking more than ever before – over 80% of our active current account holders now use our digital services and over 97% of retail accounts with us are now opened online.

“While we are increasingly engaging our customers digitally, our branch network remains important to us.

“We commit to no further review of our Royal Bank of Scotland branch network until at least 2026.”

MSP ‘concerned’ about RBS closure

Joe FitzPatrick, MSP for the Dundee City West (SNP), said: “I have written to NatWest group to urge them to reconsider the decision to close the Kingsway Circus branch.

“This is the latest bank closure in Dundee and will come as a disappointment to many.

“I share that disappointment and have expressed concern on behalf of my affected constituents.

“I have sought assurances that steps are being taken to inform all customers of this announcement and the options available to them.

“I have also requested clarification that, in the event of closure, there will be no compulsory redundancies and that staff will be offered the opportunity to relocate in Dundee without any adverse impact on their current contract, pay, or conditions.”

The news follows the closure of the RBS branch in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry last November.

When this was announced, bosses claimed there were just six personal customers using the bank on a regular basis.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan fought against the plan, saying the closure of the bank would be detrimental to residents of the area, particularly the elderly population.

Conversation