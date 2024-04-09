Dundee announce £2.8 million loss for season 2022/23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee announce £2.8 million loss for season 2022/23

The Dark Blues have revealed the cost of life in the Championship last season.

By George Cran
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Dundee have announced a £2.8 million loss for the year ending May 2023.

The Dark Blues completed the 2022/23 season as Championship winners, gaining promotion to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

However, there was a high price for maintaining a squad capable of winning the title and returning to the Premiership.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms celebrate with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms celebrate with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS

Owners Football Partners Scotland covered the shortfall and have re-affirmed their commitment to the club.

Dundee’s published accounts show a loss of £2,862,820 for the period between May 2022 and 2023.

The club’s expenditure on salary actually dropped from £3.2m in 2022 to just over £3m in 2023.

Dundee’s financial statements said: “The company has made a loss for the year of £2,862,820 (2022-£892,440).

“At the year-end, there was a deficit of £6,249,728 (2022-£3,392,308) of shareholders’ funds.

“The board of directors has received an undertaking in writing from Football Partners Scotland L.P. that it will continue to make additional funds available to the company in situations where these funds are required.”

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms at McDiarmid Park last weekend. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Last year’s loss follows one of £900,000 for 2021/22, with the club citing Covid restrictions impacting their bottom line that year.

Dundee had come out of the pandemic with a profit of £74,279 after posting losses in the previous four years totalling over £3.3 million.

‘Dedication’

A Dundee statement on their website – but not posted on social media – reads: “The accounts for the year ending 31st May 2023 have been approved and signed by the directors.

“With the dedication of the owners to get promoted from the Championship we kept a Premiership budget with a Championship income.

“This resulted in a financial loss but this was expected in order to return Dundee Football Club to Scotland’s top flight.

“Football Partners Scotland (FPS) will continue to provide the financial support for the company.”

