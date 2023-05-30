Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee announce loss of almost £900,000 – and anticipate more to come

The Dark Blues have released their accounts for the period May 2021 to May 2022

By George Cran
Dens Park general view.
Club bosses at Dens have revealed the club's latest account figures. Image: SNS

Dundee have announced a loss of nearly £900,000 for the 2021/22 season – and anticipate further losses to be revealed for the past year.

Those losses, though, will be covered by majority shareholder Football Partners Scotland (FPS), the club revealed in a statement.

Covid restrictions have been cited by the Dark Blues as the reason for the shortfall in the year up to May 2022.

A sizeable insurance pay-out alongside the government furlough scheme and James Anderson’s donation to the SPFL eased financial worries during restrictions.

On the field, Dundee struggled through a miserable season that ended in relegation from the Premiership.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

The Dark Blues had come out of the pandemic with a profit of £74,279 after posting losses in the previous four years totalling over £3.3 million.

However, the emergence from the worst of the pandemic has seen the club’s finances tip back into the red.

‘Continue to provide financial support’

The club statement read: “The club recorded a loss of £892,440 with an overall deficit of £3,392,308.

“It is important to highlight the impact of Covid-19 and that restrictions were still in place affecting income and revenue.

“With a significantly reduced revenue from playing in the Championship, the directors are forecasting another loss for the year to 31 May 2023.

Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.

“Football Partners Scotland controls over 75% of the club’s shares and they will continue to provide the financial support for the company.

“The directors are extremely pleased that the club will once again be in the Scottish Premiership next season and would like to thank all of our supporters, staff, shareholders, and sponsors for their valued support as we continue to work towards building a successful team and a sustainable business.”

Staffing levels at the club rose by 16 employees to 59 for the financial year between 2021 and 2022.

That saw staff costs rise by over £1.3m from £2,259,800 to £3,581,201.

The club accounts can be viewed here.

