Montrose firm fined £17k after worker loses finger in table saw accident

Gordon McMillan, 55, was left permanently impaired after the horror incident while working for Rix Shipping (Scotland) Ltd in Montrose.

By Ciaran Shanks
Rix Shipping's head office in Montrose
A worker at an Angus firm had to have a finger amputated after catching it on a table saw.

A court heard how Mr McMillan was using the saw provided by the company’s general manager which was in breach of protocol.

The home table saw did not have the required blade guard, fence or push stick.

The firm – which describes itself as a “leading provider” in shipping and vessel management services – was slapped with a five-figure sum fine after admitting its responsibility for Mr McMillan’s injury in July 2021.

Saw was brought from manager’s home

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Mr McMillan, a time served joiner, had been working for Rix Shipping for two years prior to the incident.

The company had taken up the lease of a building at South Quay at the Port of Montrose which would be used to store and dry grain for a whisky distillery.

Mr McMillan was tasked with cutting pieces of wood that would plug gaps in order to prevent damage or contamination from insects.

The company is based at the Port of Montrose

A table saw had been purchased online in order for the work to be carried out, but the general manager took it upon himself to have his own saw from home used instead.

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf said: “Bringing personal equipment from home was against company policy. He did not discuss this with anyone else.

“It was retrieved by an employee and was not fitted with a blade guard but did not raise it as a concern.

“On July 13, Mr McMillan spent the morning cutting various sized pieces from narrow lengths of timber. He was working alone and concerned at the lack of blade guard.”

Amputated after infection

Ms Yousaf said the saw didn’t have a required fence or push stick and Mr McMillan continued to work with a piece of wood acting as a makeshift push stick.

This would prove to be disastrous, however, with Ms Yousaf adding: “Shortly after 1pm, whilst using the second piece of wood, the second piece of wood seemed to jump and his left hand came into contact with the blade.

Mr McMillan was treated at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee

“The top of his left index finger was almost completely severed. He sought help and was driven to a nearby health centre by a colleague.

“It was bandaged and he was referred to Ninewells Hospital but no suitable surgeon was on duty and was asked to return the following day.”

His partly severed finger was reattached, and a splint was fitted on July 14.

However, this developed an infection to the bone and the top of the finger was amputated “just below the first knuckle”.

This was deemed necessary due to the extent of the injury and was with Mr McMillan’s consent.

Previously good safety record

Mr McMillan was left permanently disfigured and impaired. The court heard that he suffers occasional pain in cold weather but does not affect his working life.

It was revealed that a civil claim between Rix Shipping and Mr McMillan was settled for an undisclosed amount.

The company, based on Meridian Street, pled guilty on indictment to a breach of health and safety regulations by causing Mr McMillan’s severe injury on July 13 2021 by failing to ensure that the table saw was fitted with a blade guard, a fence and was provided with a push stick.

Dundee Sheriff Court

Elaine Smith KC, representing the firm, said Rix Shipping wanted to apologise for the injury sustained by Mr McMillan, adding that the company was proud of its historic health and safety record.

She said that steps have since been taken to further enhance safety within the company. Ms Smith said there was no suggestion that the table saw was brought in from the general manager’s home as a cost-cutting measure.

She said: “It’s a single breach rather than an ongoing course of conduct. Those working for the company were reminded of company policy that personal power tools should not be brought into the workplace.

“The general manager confirmed that going forward, he would adhere to the company’s policy.”

Sheriff Paul Brown issued a fine totalling £17,200 which will be paid within 28 days. This was reduced from £24,000 after the company pled guilty at the earliest opportunity.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

