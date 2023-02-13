£300k Ferry cycle route ‘placemaking’ budget ‘should go to local artists’ 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee painter Alison Whyte says the council must commission local artists for the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle route project.

Dundee councillors have a budget of £300,000 from Sustrans for art and placemaking along the route.

Alison is a member of the Broughty Ferry Art Society. She defended the large budget and believes strongly that local artists must be chosen for the project.

“Public artwork will be a great means of highlighting the path and generating more interest to it,” she said.

Alison came to art later in life when she decided to “follow her calling”. She studied at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design as a mature student.

“It’s also important to get someone local,” added Alison, 43, “the commissions should go to local artists.

“They would represent the area much better, and be able to pick out things that are intrinsic to that area.

“It would be a fabulous opportunity for local artists.”

Alison also justified the £300,000 overall budget.

“In a time in which we are trying to favour and promote being eco-friendly I think this will be a great project.

“If it makes [Broughty Ferry] a better place to be, then can you really put a price on that?”

Artists can often be “short-changed” for their work, according to Allison, and this budget will allow for them to be recompensed fairly for their efforts.

“With the amount of time you put into a project, if you broke that down into an hourly figure, you’re often working for under the minimum wage.

“You have to be really careful.

“I think it seems like a really fair and reasonable cost.”

However, others have called this funding allocation “excessive”.

Labour councillor for Broughty Ferry, Pete Shears, also welcomed the plans.

“I welcome the investment into The Ferry through the active travel route, and the economic and health benefits more Dundonians and tourists cycling and walking through Broughty Ferry will bring,” he said.

“It’s also vital that the £300k for art is given to local artists, to ensure the money remains and is re-spent within Dundee.”

So far, Dundee councillors have commissioned artists from Broughty Ferry, Cupar and Perthshire for £80,000 worth of public art on the route.

The council is now looking for more “suitably experienced artists” to submit their proposals for two sculptures at either end of the path.

Each of these commissions are for £100,000.

The deadline for applying is Tuesday February 21, according to a post on public procurement website Public Contracts Scotland.

This post does not specify the requirement for artists to be based locally.