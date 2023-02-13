£300k Ferry cycle route ‘placemaking’ budget ‘should go to local artists’ 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£300k Ferry cycle route ‘placemaking’ budget ‘should go to local artists’ 

By Joanna Bremner
February 13 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 13 2023, 6.15am
Dundee artist Alison Whyte has defended the budget for art and thinks it will bring a benefit to the community. Image: Alison Whyte.
Dundee artist Alison Whyte has defended the budget for art and thinks it will bring a benefit to the community. Image: Alison Whyte.

Dundee painter Alison Whyte says the council must commission local artists for the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle route project.

Dundee councillors have a budget of £300,000 from Sustrans for art and placemaking along the route.

Alison is a member of the Broughty Ferry Art Society. She defended the large budget and believes strongly that local artists must be chosen for the project.

“Public artwork will be a great means of highlighting the path and generating more interest to it,” she said.

Alison came to art later in life when she decided to “follow her calling”. She studied at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design as a mature student.

“It’s also important to get someone local,” added Alison, 43, “the commissions should go to local artists.

“They would represent the area much better, and be able to pick out things that are intrinsic to that area.

“It would be a fabulous opportunity for local artists.”

Dundee artist Alison Whyte in her studio. Image: Alison Whyte.

Alison also justified the £300,000 overall budget.

“In a time in which we are trying to favour and promote being eco-friendly I think this will be a great project.

“If it makes [Broughty Ferry] a better place to be, then can you really put a price on that?”

Artists can often be “short-changed” for their work, according to Allison, and this budget will allow for them to be recompensed fairly for their efforts.

“With the amount of time you put into a project, if you broke that down into an hourly figure, you’re often working for under the minimum wage.

“You have to be really careful.

“I think it seems like a really fair and reasonable cost.”

However, others have called this funding allocation “excessive”.

‘Vital’ that £300k Broughty Ferry cycle lane art budget go to local artists

Labour councillor for Broughty Ferry, Pete Shears, also welcomed the plans.

“I welcome the investment into The Ferry through the active travel route, and the economic and health benefits more Dundonians and tourists cycling and walking through Broughty Ferry will bring,” he said.

“It’s also vital that the £300k for art is given to local artists, to ensure the money remains and is re-spent within Dundee.”

So far, Dundee councillors have commissioned artists from Broughty Ferry, Cupar and Perthshire for £80,000 worth of public art on the route.

The council is now looking for more “suitably experienced artists” to submit their proposals for two sculptures at either end of the path.

Each of these commissions are for £100,000.

The deadline for applying is Tuesday February 21, according to a post on public procurement website Public Contracts Scotland.

This post does not specify the requirement for artists to be based locally.

