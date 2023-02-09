Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route ‘excessive’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'?

By Joanna Bremner
February 9 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 9 2023, 6.10am
The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000 - this is more than twice the cost of Dundee's waterfront whale. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000 - this is more than twice the cost of Dundee's waterfront whale. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

The £300,000 cost for art and placemaking at the Broughty Ferry cycle lane has been branded “excessive” by a local resident.

The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000.

Tracy McLean, 61, lives in Broughty Ferry. She offered her thoughts on the planned commissions.

“I think it’s an excessive cost,” she said.

“They’ve spent a lot of money on this path as it is.

“You don’t need art along here, the view is beautiful enough.”

The budget for art and placemaking along the route is more than twice the cost of Dundee’s waterfront whale, which cost the council £134,750.

This updated Broughty Ferry to Monifieth route is part of a wider £11 million revamp scheme.

Ruaridh Johnson at the Broughty Ferry-Monifieth active travel route. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Local student Ruaridh Johnson, 19, said he “likes” the idea.

“I think that would be nice to see when you’re cycling along,” he said, “but it is quite a lot of money, isn’t it?”

So far, Dundee councillors have commissioned £80,000 worth of public art for the route.

The council is now looking for more “suitably experienced artists” to submit their proposals for two sculptures at either end of the route.

Charity Sustrans said the aim of placemaking is to “create a unique sense of place and reflect local community identity.”

The deadline for artists to apply is Tuesday February 21, according to a post on public procurement website Public Contracts Scotland.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said the first five artworks are progressing and will be added once the route is finished.

Broughty Ferry cycle route art should help ‘to develop a sense of place’

He added: “While the active travel route serves a very real, practical purpose that is no reason why it should be purely functional.

“Public art, often created specifically for its location adds to the environment and helps to develop a sense of place.”

Dundee Council received funding from Sustrans for the project. A condition of this funding was that the project should make improvements to placemaking as well as active travel.

A spokesperson for charity, Sustrans, added: “Placemaking has an important and evidenced role to play in creating attractive, enjoyable and inclusive spaces within our communities and encouraging more people to walk, wheel and cycle.

