£200k commission offered for ‘placemaking’ sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee council is looking for artists to create two sculptures – one for either end of the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane.

The administration has a budget of £100k per statue with plans to commission a different artist for each of the “significant landmark sculptures”.

The active travel route links Broughty Ferry and Monifieth via an off-road cycle lane and path.

The pieces should assist with “placemaking” on the route and “will encourage walking, cycling, wheeling and…provide enjoyment, comfort and protection.”

The council is looking for “suitable experienced artists” to submit their proposals by Tuesday, February 21, according to a post on public procurement website Public Contracts Scotland.

The tender reads: “The brief for both sculptures is the same apart from the location where they will be installed – one at The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry, and one at Monifieth.

“It is a specific requirement for the two sculptures to be unique placemaking pieces and, to accommodate this, each location will be commissioned from a different artist.”

Unique, placemaking art wanted

Councillors are looking for unique pieces of art that are relevant to people who use the route. That means mainly cyclists and pedestrians.

They will need to show two examples of relevant experiences – artworks of a similar size and scale to this project, that involved working collaboratively.

Council chiefs previously announced they had commissioned five pieces of public art along the route. These were supposed to be in place by “late spring” this year.

They included dolphin sculptures, a bollard trail and railings.

It is not currently clear if the latest commissions are in addition to the previously announced pieces, or are an alternative. The £80K funding for that project came from active travel charity Sustrans with the condition it had to be spent on “placemaking.”

📢 Sculpture commission! Dundee City Council is currently commissioning for TWO significant landmark sculptures at… Posted by Creative Dundee on Friday, 3 February 2023

£9 million active travel revamp

The Esplanade is undergoing a major revamp as part of a wider £9 million active travel plan.

Dundee City Council and Angus Council are working together to create this off-road route for walkers and cyclists between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth.

Last year, cyclists were angry van drivers had already started parking in the cycle lane.

In order to accommodate this new road layout of The Ferry, Dundee councillors have agreed to add further parking restrictions around The Esplanade.