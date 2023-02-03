£200k commission offered for ‘placemaking’ sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£200k commission offered for ‘placemaking’ sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane

By Joanna Bremner
February 3 2023, 6.23pm Updated: February 4 2023, 6.49am
Design images for the upgrade to Broughty Ferry Esplanade. Image: Systra
Design images for the upgrade to Broughty Ferry Esplanade. Image: Systra

Dundee council is looking for artists to create two sculptures – one for either end of the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane.

The administration has a budget of £100k per statue with plans to commission a different artist for each of the “significant landmark sculptures”.

The active travel route links Broughty Ferry and Monifieth via an off-road cycle lane and path.

The pieces should assist with “placemaking” on the route and “will encourage walking, cycling, wheeling and…provide enjoyment, comfort and protection.”

The council is looking for “suitable experienced artists” to submit their proposals by Tuesday, February 21, according to a post on public procurement website Public Contracts Scotland.

The tender reads: “The brief for both sculptures is the same apart from the location where they will be installed – one at The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry, and one at Monifieth.

“It is a specific requirement for the two sculptures to be unique placemaking pieces and, to accommodate this, each location will be commissioned from a different artist.”

Unique, placemaking art wanted

Councillors are looking for unique pieces of art that are relevant to people who use the route. That means mainly cyclists and pedestrians.

They will need to show two examples of relevant experiences – artworks of a similar size and scale to this project, that involved working collaboratively.

Council chiefs previously announced they had commissioned five pieces of public art along the route. These were supposed to be in place by “late spring” this year.

They included dolphin sculptures, a bollard trail and railings.

It is not currently clear if the latest commissions are in addition to the previously announced pieces, or are an alternative. The £80K funding for that project came from active travel charity Sustrans with the condition it had to be spent on “placemaking.”

📢 Sculpture commission! Dundee City Council is currently commissioning for TWO significant landmark sculptures at…

Posted by Creative Dundee on Friday, 3 February 2023

£9 million active travel revamp

The Esplanade is undergoing a major revamp as part of a wider £9 million active travel plan.

Dundee City Council and Angus Council are working together to create this off-road route for walkers and cyclists between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth.

Last year, cyclists were angry van drivers had already started parking in the cycle lane.

In order to accommodate this new road layout of The Ferry, Dundee councillors have agreed to add further parking restrictions around The Esplanade.

