Fire crews rush to Kirkcaldy town centre after fire breaks out at rear of shops

Three fire crews have called to Kirkcaldy town centre on Friday evening after broke out at the rear of a property.

It follows reports of a fire at the rear of shops in High Street in the town shortly before 7pm.

A trio of fire appliances from Kirkcaldy, Methil and Burntisland stations were despatched to the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported large clouds of smoke coming from the rear of one of the shops on Hill Street.

The area remained blocked off as fire crews continued at the scene.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fife and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert from a member of the public at 6.52pm to reports of bins on fire at a property in High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“On arrival officers found a large bin well alight near to the rear of one of the properties.

“The fire was extinguished and the stop call came in at 7.23pm.

“There are no reports of any injuries in the incident.”