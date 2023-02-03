Fire crews rush to Kirkcaldy town centre after fire breaks out at rear of shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fire crews rush to Kirkcaldy town centre after fire breaks out at rear of shops

By Neil Henderson
February 3 2023, 8.53pm Updated: February 3 2023, 9.07pm
Fire crews at the scene in Hill Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Fire crews at the scene in Hill Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.

Three fire crews have called to Kirkcaldy town centre on Friday evening after broke out at the rear of a property.

It follows reports of a fire at the rear of shops in High Street in the town shortly before 7pm.

A trio of fire appliances from Kirkcaldy, Methil and Burntisland stations were despatched to the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported large clouds of smoke coming from the rear of one of the shops on Hill Street.

Three fire crews have called to Kirkcaldy town centre on Friday evening.

Fife crews in Hill Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer location Facebook.

The area remained blocked off as fire crews continued at the scene.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fife and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert from a member of the public at 6.52pm to reports of bins on fire at a property in High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“On arrival officers found a large bin well alight near to the rear of one of the properties.

“The fire was extinguished and the stop call came in at 7.23pm.

“There are no reports of any injuries in the incident.”

