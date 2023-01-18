Broughty Ferry parking plans could see spaces cut to promote active travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Broughty Ferry parking plans could see spaces cut to promote active travel

By Joanna Bremner
January 18 2023, 2.13pm Updated: January 18 2023, 3.16pm
Broughty Ferry Beach as seen by a drone. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry Beach as seen by a drone. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Dundee council bosses are considering tackling traffic problems near the Esplanade through more limits on parking.

Dundee councillors are considering plans to add more waiting restrictions around the Esplanade in the Ferry.

That could mean less parking in residential areas by the beach.

The plans could also improve visibility at junctions and prevent obstructions on roads.

These changes would tie in with new layouts needed for upgraded walking and cycling route between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth.

Proposed Broughty Ferry restrictions in full

  • Castle Approach

Dundee councillors will look at introducing lengths of “at any time” restrictions to maintain access to the slipway.

  • Castle Street/Castle Approach

There is a narrow section of road at Castle Approach. Dundee councillors will consider adding “at any time” restrictions here to prevent obstruction and traffic jams.

  • Mill Street/Castle Street

Workers have removed a section of the carriageway on Mill Street and the kerbline has changed. Councillors are going to consider removing or changing the “at any time” restrictions at the Mill Street and Castle Street junction.

  • Esplanade 

Dundee council will consider measures to prevent parking on the southside of the carriageway adjacent to the new two-way segregated cycleway.

There would still be parking available on the southside of the carriageway from Panmure Street to 79 Esplanade, where the road is wide enough for parking on both sides.

Need for safer junctions

Vans were seen parking up on the Esplanade in November.

The council will also consider adding a “no loading at any time” restriction within a turning head on the north side of the road. This would keep the area free for bin lorries to turn around.

Dundee councillors will also consider adding an “at any time” restriction at the Brook Street/Esplanade junction, to protect sightlines or cyclists and drivers.

Design images for the upgrade to Broughty Ferry Esplanade. Image: Angus Council/Dundee City Council

The Esplanade is undergoing a major revamp as part of a wider £9 million active travel plan.

Dundee City Council and Angus Council are working together to create an off-road route for walkers and cyclists between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth.

The cost of these latest road layout changes would be around £9,000, and will be covered by the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth Active Travel Improvement project.

Councillors will decide on these changes at a meeting on Monday January 23.

