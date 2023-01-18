Broughty Ferry parking plans could see spaces cut to promote active travel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee council bosses are considering tackling traffic problems near the Esplanade through more limits on parking.

Dundee councillors are considering plans to add more waiting restrictions around the Esplanade in the Ferry.

That could mean less parking in residential areas by the beach.

The plans could also improve visibility at junctions and prevent obstructions on roads.

These changes would tie in with new layouts needed for upgraded walking and cycling route between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth.

Proposed Broughty Ferry restrictions in full

Castle Approach

Dundee councillors will look at introducing lengths of “at any time” restrictions to maintain access to the slipway.

Castle Street/Castle Approach

There is a narrow section of road at Castle Approach. Dundee councillors will consider adding “at any time” restrictions here to prevent obstruction and traffic jams.

Mill Street/Castle Street

Workers have removed a section of the carriageway on Mill Street and the kerbline has changed. Councillors are going to consider removing or changing the “at any time” restrictions at the Mill Street and Castle Street junction.

Esplanade

Dundee council will consider measures to prevent parking on the southside of the carriageway adjacent to the new two-way segregated cycleway.

There would still be parking available on the southside of the carriageway from Panmure Street to 79 Esplanade, where the road is wide enough for parking on both sides.

Need for safer junctions

Vans were seen parking up on the Esplanade in November.

The council will also consider adding a “no loading at any time” restriction within a turning head on the north side of the road. This would keep the area free for bin lorries to turn around.

Dundee councillors will also consider adding an “at any time” restriction at the Brook Street/Esplanade junction, to protect sightlines or cyclists and drivers.

The Esplanade is undergoing a major revamp as part of a wider £9 million active travel plan.

Dundee City Council and Angus Council are working together to create an off-road route for walkers and cyclists between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth.

The cost of these latest road layout changes would be around £9,000, and will be covered by the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth Active Travel Improvement project.

Councillors will decide on these changes at a meeting on Monday January 23.