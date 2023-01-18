Dundee United clash with Livingston is ON as game survives pitch inspection

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United’s clash with Livingston WILL go ahead tonight after it survived an an afternoon pitch inspection.

The West Lothian side are due to host the Tangerines on Wednesday evening (kick-off 7.45pm).

But, following freezing conditions across Scotland, Livi requested permission from the SPFL for a match official to check their playing surface.

That took place at 3pm and the travelling United fans were told to continue their journey to the Tony Macaroni Arena as the game was given the green light.

Wednesday’s clash was originally scheduled to be played on December 17, as both sides’ first game back after the World Cup break.

However, that game fell victim to the weather, with freezing temperatures having an impact across Scotland.

But United will have the chance to continue their recent good form when they visit Livi tonight.