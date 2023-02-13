Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses penalty problem at Dens Park after SEVENTH miss in last 10

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Since January 21, Dundee have won three and drawn three matches.

Two of those draws went to penalties shootouts and saw the Dark Blues exit both the Scottish Cup and the SPFL Trust Trophy.

During those six matches, Dundee have missed seven penalties of the 10 taken, including in those two shootout defeats.

Six players have stepped up and seen their efforts from 12 yards either saved or come back off the upright.

Now two players have missed spot-kicks in key Championship matches – Paul McMullan against Queen’s Park and Lyall Cameron versus Cove Rangers.

Neither affected the final outcome with both matches finishing 3-0 to the Dark Blues.

However, manager Gary Bowyer insists that poor record can’t continue.

“It’s something we have to stop,” he said.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work on that but we need to do more.

“It hadn’t been an issue. We had Zach Robinson and Zak Rudden taking them up until St Mirren.

“But it’s become a bit of an issue in the two cup games.

“We just have to find the person who wants to step up and take them on a regular basis.”

Who takes the next one?

Rudden has since joined St Johnstone on loan for the rest of the season while Robinson missed the crucial penalty against Raith Rovers last week.

New frontman Kwame Thomas also missed against St Mirren alongside Rudden and Cameron while Max Anderson saw his effort saved in last week’s SPFL Trust Trophy shootout.

So who is going to be taking the next one?

He added: “We put them through it, in terms of the situation, in training.

“But you can’t necessarily designate someone in case they come off early.

“Do you say he’s first, he’s second, he’s third? It’s about who feels it at the time.

“Lyall Cameron obviously won it (against Cove Rangers) and felt he was confident enough to take it.

“I don’t have a problem with that.”