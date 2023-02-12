Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists there’s more to come from Zach Robinson after match-winning impact against Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists there’s more to come from Zach Robinson after match-winning impact against Cove Rangers

By George Cran
February 12 2023, 5.04pm Updated: February 12 2023, 5.06pm
Zach Robinson celebrates in front of the home fans. Image: SNS.
Zach Robinson celebrates in front of the home fans. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists there is more to come from striker Zach Robinson after his arrival from the bench changed the game against Cove Rangers.

Following a first-half where the Dark Blues “huffed and puffed” and were held by a defensive Cove side, the introduction of Robinson and Alex Jakubiak brought two goals within six minutes.

Robinson netted his first since his return on loan from AFC Wimbledon before laying on the second for team-mate Jakubiak.

Lyall Cameron would see a penalty saved, a seventh miss in the last 10 for Dundee, before he made up for that with the goal that clinched the 3-0 victory.

That moved the Dark Blues to within a point of leaders Queen’s Park.

‘Great decision’

“It was frustrating in the first half that we hadn’t converted all the possession we had,” boss Bowyer said.

“We controlled the game, it was just that final pass.

Robinson and Jakubiak put Dundee 2-0 up shortly after coming on. Image: SNS.

“We huffed and puffed and were missing that quality so we made changes to freshen it up and they worked.

“A bit of luck with the first one but if you don’t shoot, you don’t score. Zach did ever so well for that.

“The second might be my favourite goal of the season because of the unselfishness of Zach Robinson setting someone up.

“You always like to see that and it was a great decision from him. It was a great finish as well.

“We then got a penalty and we missed that, that’s something we have to stop.

Lyall Cameron made it 3-0 after set-up by Paul McMullan. Image: SNS.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work on that but we need to do more.

“To be fair to Lyall Cameron he didn’t let it affect him and it was a wonderful finish for his goal.

“That allowed us to give people minutes and we saw Luke Hannant’s debut and were able to look after Lee Ashcroft, who did ever so well to play to be honest.”

‘More to come’

Cameron won his second Man of the Match award in two games, after hitting a brace against Raith Rovers in midweek.

Robinson, though, has moved clear at the top of the club’s scoring charts with his first goal since November.

Bowyer and Robinson at full-time. Image: SNS.

But Bowyer wants more from the frontman as he builds up his sharpness following an extended period on the sidelines.

He said: “I think there is still a lot more to come from Zach. I think he has to run about more.

“But he’s been out for a long time and he played for longer than we would have liked on Wednesday.

“His goal will be another boost to his confidence and takes him to nine for the season.

“We spoke about getting to double figures so we’ll keep pushing for that.”

