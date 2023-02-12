Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists there’s more to come from Zach Robinson after match-winning impact against Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists there is more to come from striker Zach Robinson after his arrival from the bench changed the game against Cove Rangers.

Following a first-half where the Dark Blues “huffed and puffed” and were held by a defensive Cove side, the introduction of Robinson and Alex Jakubiak brought two goals within six minutes.

Robinson netted his first since his return on loan from AFC Wimbledon before laying on the second for team-mate Jakubiak.

Lyall Cameron would see a penalty saved, a seventh miss in the last 10 for Dundee, before he made up for that with the goal that clinched the 3-0 victory.

That moved the Dark Blues to within a point of leaders Queen’s Park.

‘Great decision’

“It was frustrating in the first half that we hadn’t converted all the possession we had,” boss Bowyer said.

“We controlled the game, it was just that final pass.

“We huffed and puffed and were missing that quality so we made changes to freshen it up and they worked.

“A bit of luck with the first one but if you don’t shoot, you don’t score. Zach did ever so well for that.

“The second might be my favourite goal of the season because of the unselfishness of Zach Robinson setting someone up.

“You always like to see that and it was a great decision from him. It was a great finish as well.

“We then got a penalty and we missed that, that’s something we have to stop.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work on that but we need to do more.

“To be fair to Lyall Cameron he didn’t let it affect him and it was a wonderful finish for his goal.

“That allowed us to give people minutes and we saw Luke Hannant’s debut and were able to look after Lee Ashcroft, who did ever so well to play to be honest.”

‘More to come’

Cameron won his second Man of the Match award in two games, after hitting a brace against Raith Rovers in midweek.

Robinson, though, has moved clear at the top of the club’s scoring charts with his first goal since November.

But Bowyer wants more from the frontman as he builds up his sharpness following an extended period on the sidelines.

He said: “I think there is still a lot more to come from Zach. I think he has to run about more.

“But he’s been out for a long time and he played for longer than we would have liked on Wednesday.

“His goal will be another boost to his confidence and takes him to nine for the season.

“We spoke about getting to double figures so we’ll keep pushing for that.”