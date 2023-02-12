4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap to league leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap to league leaders

By George Cran
February 12 2023, 4.02pm Updated: February 12 2023, 4.09pm
Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate as Dundee defeated Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate as Dundee defeated Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

Dundee cut the gap at the top of the Championship to just one point with a commanding 3-0 victory over Cove Rangers.

Paul Hartley was returning to the Dens Park dugout in charge of the Aberdeen outfit but saw his team swept aside.

That was despite a turgid first-half that ended goal-less with little to commend it in terms of attacking play.

Half-time changes, though, injected life into the Dee frontline with Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak making an immediate impact.

Robinson was the key man, scoring the opening goal on 49 minutes and then setting up Jakubiak for 2-0 two minutes later.

Dundee’s Jordan McGhee goes for goal against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

Lyall Cameron would add to Dundee’s recent penalty woes after seeing a spot-kick saved by Scott Fox before the 20-year-old made up for it with a confidently taken third with 12 minutes remaining.

Agitate and annoy

Cove’s gameplan from the start was clearly to frustrate the home side – and the home crowd.

Taking ages over throw-ins, stealing yards and Scott Fox electing to take every goal kick from the opposite side of his six-yard box were just some of the tricks of the trade.

Manager Paul Hartley obviously has plenty of experience of being in the dugout at Dens.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

And ‘get the home fans on Dundee backs’ seems to have been the message.

Going into half-time, they’d frustrated the home players on the pitch and annoyed the fans in the stands.

But there was no response once the Dark Blues got the all-important opener.

Subs

Gary Bowyer’s selections from the bench during games have brought a mixed reaction from fans lately.

Against Queen’s Park substitutions won the game. Then Wednesday brought criticism as the Dark Blues chucked away their lead against Raith Rovers late on.

Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak made an instant impact from the bench. Image: SNS.

This time Bowyer got the desired impact from his half-time replacements.

Kwame Thomas had endured a 45-minute battle with the Cove defence while not much seems to be coming off for Luke McCowan right now.

They were off for Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak and both scored within six minutes of entering the fray.

Zach Robinson celebrates in front of the home fans. Image: SNS.

Later in the game, home fans got a first look at Luke Hannant as he made his debut in place of McMullan.

Despite not having a huge amount of time he looked like’s got something to offer between now and the end of the campaign.

Zach Robinson

If his return on Wednesday had shown a rusty frontman then this was the Robinson fans remember.

Immediately after coming on, the AFC Wimbledon man bullied the Cove defence.

Zach Robinson sees his effort squeeze past Scott Fox for 1-0. Image: SNS.

The first goal saw him roll his man with apparent ease before heading for the byline and smashing the ball at goal, somehow finding a way through Fox.

The second was more of the same, using his physicality to get turned and facing the Cove backline before laying the ball on a plate for Jakubiak to stroke home.

Very impressive from the on-loan man.

Penalties

Dundee and spot-kicks don’t mix these days – the Dark Blues have now missed seven out of the last 10 taken.

Three were missed at St Mirren, one against Queen’s Park and then two in midweek against Raith Rovers to exit the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Cameron sees his spot-kick saved. Image: SNS.

Cameron has been in fine form of late and showed bottle to step up once again after being one of the three to miss in Paisley.

But again he saw his strike from 12 yards was denied by a goalkeeper.

Who steps up next?

Table

At one point on Saturday the ‘as it stands’ Championship table had Queen’s Park opening up a seven-point lead on Dundee and Ayr.

Greenock Morton, though, came back and took all three points at Cappielow, leaving the Dark Blues with an opportunity to cut the gap.

They’ve taken that and the division standings look far better from a dark blue point of view.

Now one point behind the leaders and a game in hand, with goals flowing, Dundee have themselves in a very tidy position heading into the final stages of the campaign.

