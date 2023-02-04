Dundee loan star Zach Robinson: ‘It’s good to be back’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loan star Zach Robinson says the support from fans and everyone at Dundee left him itching to get back to Dens Park.

The AFC Wimbledon frontman joined on loan to little fanfare back in the summer.

However, his second arrival brought jubilation after a dramatic deadline-beating return after an impressive first half of the season with the Dark Blues.

Robinson’s eight goals in 19 appearances – so far – don’t tell the full story of the impact made by the 20-year-old.

The young striker has visibly grown into performing at Scottish Championship level and leading the line for a team tipped to win the title.

So his recall by parent club Wimbledon was a massive blow to the Dens Park club.

But also meant a likely reduction in playing time for the player himself and, indeed, he only played five minutes of football in his short time back at Plough Lane.

Good to be back

And, despite hopes of a return fading north of the border, Robinson still held out hope he could finish off what he started at Dens Park.

“I was hoping it would happen, to be honest,” the striker said.

“I just want to play football and I feel there is a higher chance of that at Dundee.

“Wimbledon had told me I had been doing well up here and that I had gone back a better player which was a positive.

“It was a bit of a surprise to be recalled but in some ways it wasn’t because of the players they had leaving.

“I have made some very good friends here in a short space of time and it was tough leaving.

“So it is good to be back.

“I have seen the support I have had from the Dundee fans and that makes me happy.

“It feels like I am doing something right and also makes me feel the need to impress, get better and provide more.

“I am still hungry to do that.”

Unfinished business

Robinson is hoping to make a 20th Dundee appearance today at the Championship’s bottom side Hamilton Academical.

However, just five minutes of football since he picked up a hamstring injury against the same opponent back in mid-November suggests time will be needed to regain match fitness.

But victory would back up last week’s impressive 3-0 win over league leaders Queen’s Park and move the Dark Blues one step closer to their goal this term.

“Promotion is something I haven’t had in my career yet,” Robinson added.

“Hopefully I can experience it this season.

“Promotion is something I really want for the club, for people here I know and for the fans who have shown me a lot of support already.

“It would be great for everyone so it is definitely something I want.”

‘Treated me very well’

Even if a comeback hadn’t materialised, Robinson would still be cheering on from afar.

Neither Dundee nor AFC Wimbledon played many games in January with each suffering a number of call-offs.

But the 20-year-old revealed he was still keeping a keen eye on events at Dens Park.

“Very much so,” he added.

“Even if I didn’t come back, I have friends here and Dundee is a club that has treated me very well.

“If I wasn’t a player, I would be a fan.”