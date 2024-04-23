Perth furniture business Core Products Ltd celebrate legal settlement following dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perth furniture business Core Products Ltd celebrate legal settlement following dispute

Core Products Ltd has operated from Perth for more than 35 years.

By Paul Malik
Director Mary Wallace alongside items from the Augusta range. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Director Mary Wallace alongside items from the Augusta range. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth furniture firm Core Products Ltd is celebrating a legal victory after agreeing a settlement with an English company who copied their designs.

The company, which is headquartered in Perth and have a warehouse in Fife, cam to a settlement with Furnished With Style and its affiliates after they raised a legal challenge.

The disagreement centred on Core Products “Augusta Range” after it was highlighted Furnished With Style’s “Enkel” range infringed on its designs.

Core Products has had to deal with competitors “copying” their designs on three separate occasions, which has had an impact on sales, the company said.

Last year, they took successful action against Rotherham-based Mercers Furniture Limited, who infringed on the same product line.

The “Augusta” range blends real wood with an antique wax finish with distinctive hairpin legs.

Core Products credited its membership with the Anti-Copy In Design group — who represent companies in design and intellectual property campaigning.

All three settlements resulted in the defendants’ removing the infringing line of products from their own stores and website.

Core Products Ltd accept settlement

The details of the settlement are to remain “confidential” between the parties involved.

A spokesperson for the Core Products said: “On January 12 2024, Core Products Limited commenced proceedings against each of FW Style Limited, IQ GB (UK) Limited, Furnished With Style Limited and their directors alleging, among other things, that the defendants’ Enkel furniture range infringed Core Products Ltd’s original design rights in four items of its successful Augusta product range.

One of the units deemed to have been “infringed” from the Core Products Augusta range. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The proceedings were initially defended, the defendants alleging independent origination of the Enkel range, but were ultimately compromised on terms that remain confidential between the parties save that the Enkel range of products has been withdrawn from sale.”

Perth business

Core Products Ltd has operated in Perth since 1986 and counts B&Q and the Range among its customers.

Between its head office in Arran Road and warehouse in Glenrothes is has 22 staff.

Core Products source their furniture from a manufacturer in Brazil and its products are sold in B&Q and The Range, among others.

The firm used Taylors Solicitors, a firm which specialises in commercial law.

Furnished With Style was approached for comment.

More from Business

London stocks climbed high on Monday (Ian West/PA)
London stock rally continues as Middle East concerns cool
Tthe London Stock Exchange has closed at a new record high (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE 100 closes at record high as market conditions improve
Entrust chief commercial officer Austin Clark with Ian Broadway, group operations director, and Ryan Watson, chief executive.
Dundee life science recruitment firm Entrust Resource Solutions aims for expansion
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed a vigil over stabbing victims in Sydney (AP)
Australian judge bans X from sharing video of bishop being stabbed in church
Tyman said it recommended shareholders vote in favour of the takeover (Alamy/PA)
Building supplier Tyman becomes latest to leave London in £788m US takeover
A woman using a laptop as she holds a bank card (PA)
Financial regulator to take closer look at tech firms and data sharing
A National Express coach leaves the Victoria Coach Station in central London (John Stillwell/PA)
National Express owner shares hit after results woes as finance boss quits
Members of the Aslef union at 16 train operating companies will strike in May (Danny Lawson/PA)
Train drivers at 16 rail companies to stage fresh strikes over bank holiday week
Margate-based model railway company Hornby said its sales have fallen in recent months (Danny Lawson/PA)
Model trains maker Hornby says sales hit by Red Sea shipping delays
The Government-funded AI and Digital Hub will bring together guidance from four regulators on how to navigate the regulatory environment (Alamy/PA)
Pilot scheme to give AI regulation advice to businesses