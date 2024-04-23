Perth furniture business Core Products Ltd celebrate legal settlement following dispute

Perth furniture firm Core Products Ltd is celebrating a legal victory after agreeing a settlement with an English company who copied their designs.

The company, which is headquartered in Perth and have a warehouse in Fife, cam to a settlement with Furnished With Style and its affiliates after they raised a legal challenge.

The disagreement centred on Core Products “Augusta Range” after it was highlighted Furnished With Style’s “Enkel” range infringed on its designs.

Core Products has had to deal with competitors “copying” their designs on three separate occasions, which has had an impact on sales, the company said.

Last year, they took successful action against Rotherham-based Mercers Furniture Limited, who infringed on the same product line.

The “Augusta” range blends real wood with an antique wax finish with distinctive hairpin legs.

Core Products credited its membership with the Anti-Copy In Design group — who represent companies in design and intellectual property campaigning.

All three settlements resulted in the defendants’ removing the infringing line of products from their own stores and website.

Core Products Ltd accept settlement

The details of the settlement are to remain “confidential” between the parties involved.

A spokesperson for the Core Products said: “On January 12 2024, Core Products Limited commenced proceedings against each of FW Style Limited, IQ GB (UK) Limited, Furnished With Style Limited and their directors alleging, among other things, that the defendants’ Enkel furniture range infringed Core Products Ltd’s original design rights in four items of its successful Augusta product range.

“The proceedings were initially defended, the defendants alleging independent origination of the Enkel range, but were ultimately compromised on terms that remain confidential between the parties save that the Enkel range of products has been withdrawn from sale.”

Perth business

Core Products Ltd has operated in Perth since 1986 and counts B&Q and the Range among its customers.

Between its head office in Arran Road and warehouse in Glenrothes is has 22 staff.

Core Products source their furniture from a manufacturer in Brazil and its products are sold in B&Q and The Range, among others.

The firm used Taylors Solicitors, a firm which specialises in commercial law.

Furnished With Style was approached for comment.