‘Should start deducting us points’ – Dundee fans react to Rangers call-off

The lunchtime Premiership clash was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee fans have reacted to the decision to postpone the lunchtime home clash with Rangers.

The two sides were due to kick off at noon in a crucial Premiership clash which would affect both the title race and the scramble for a top-six spot.

However, two morning pitch inspections saw match referee Don Robertson say the pitch was unplayable after heavy rain overnight.

It is the fourth match at Dens Park this season that has been postponed due to poor weather.

Referee Don Robertson carries out pitch inspection at Dens ahead of Rangers game being called off. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group

The call-off has brought anger from Rangers, disappointment from Tony Docherty and an explanation from referee Robertson.

But what do the fans think?

‘Absolute shambles’

Much of the reaction has been of dismay at yet another Dens Park postponement.

Cruicky80 summed up the frustration, saying: “Should start deducting us points. Absolute shambles.”

Jim Gellatly simply said: “Embarrassing”

Teddy Watson added: “Minter, we need an explanation on what’s going on with our pitch.”

And EmmDee said: “Need out of Dens ASAP.”

However, not everyone was pointing the finger at Dundee over the state of the pitch and the reasons for the game being called off.

Both managing director John Nelms and manager Tony Docherty insisted that the pitch would have been playable with a bit more time to work on the surface.

And Dens Park Choir, a popular Dundee fan account on X, posted in response to a Nelms interview saying the club requested a delay to kick-off.

They said: “Denied a request to move kick off time to allow the pitch to be playable, but people will have you believe it’s Dundee’s fault the games off.”

Others agreed with Mike Gettinby replying: “So the league and officials allowed the last rangers game at Dens to be delayed because Rangers arrived late, but not this one because of the weather?”

But most accepted the blame lies with the Dark Blues.

Andrew said: “I am a Dundee fan, but sorry, this is our fault. Third time this season, it’s embarrassing.”

And Stephen Hotchkiss added: “It is our fault. The maintenance and drainage of the pitch is not good enough. Is Tannadice playable? Or North End?”

Meanwhile, Ian B picked a running joke about Rangers and penalties, posting on X: “Presumably the penalty spots were unplayable?”

The match will now be rescheduled for a later date.

