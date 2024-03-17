Kirkcaldy veteran could net five-figure sum after finding rare ‘floating gold’ whale vomit on promenade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy veteran could net five-figure sum after finding rare ‘floating gold’ whale vomit on promenade

Ambergris is a natural by-product of sperm whales and is used in the production of some of the world's most expensive perfumes.

Edward Aguirre at home in Kirkcaldy with his ambergris finds.
Edward Aguirre at home in Kirkcaldy with his ambergris finds. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

A Kirkcaldy veteran was stunned to come across a lump of whale vomit worth thousands of pounds on the town’s promenade.

Known as ‘liquid gold’, ambergris is a waxy and flammable substance produced in the digestive systems of sperm whales and used to produce some of the world’s most expensive perfumes.

It’s extremely rare due to the scarcity of sperm whales and strict laws which state it can only be harvested after it is naturally regurgitated by the animal.

Edward Aguirre told The Courier he watched several people kick the none-descript lump along Fife town’s promenade before he picked it up.

Edward inspecting his Ambergris discovered in Kirkcaldy.
Edward inspecting his Ambergris discovered in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

The former member of the US military is originally from Monterey, California, but has lived in Kirkcaldy since 2022.

“My initial thought was that it was just an unusual-looking piece of rock,” he said.

“But my heart immediately began to race the moment I got my hands on it.

“I knew instantly from the waxy feel that was ambergris.

“I also know how rare and potentially valuable it is too, so I was very excited indeed.”

It’s thought the sample could have been floating in the sea for several years before being washed up in Kirkcaldy.

Ambergris finds are rare and could be worth thousands of pounds

Incredibly, the find is Edward’s second ambergris discovery along the Fife coastline in just a couple of months.

He said: “We think the white piece was probably washed up on the promenade near to Morrisons supermarket during the stormy weather a week or two back.

The white ambergris found on Kirkcaldy promenade.
The white ambergris found on Kirkcaldy promenade. image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

“As luck would have it, me and my wife, Michelle, found a smaller, darker lump on the beach near Ravenscraig Castle.”

Edward now plans to have the ambergris scientifically verified for rarity and value.

He said: “We will take the ambergris to Edinburgh University who will be able to determine its quality and value.

“From the research I’ve done so far it’s hopeful the two lumps could be worth a lot of money – maybe as much as five figures.”

“If it’s worth as much as we hope, we’ll definitely look to cash in.”

The grey coloured ambergirs sample found near Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy.
The grey-coloured ambergris sample was found near Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Ambergris is considered by the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species a waste product produced by sperm whales which occurs naturally.

Therefore it is perfectly legal for ambergris to collected from UK beaches and sold.

Asked what he’d do with an unexpected windfall, Edward said the couple would take off for “a holiday of a lifetime”.

He added: “If it does net us a big sum we’ll be taking off to Peru to experience the Inca trail.

“Pretty amazing to think such a find in Kirkcaldy could take us all the way to south America.”

