Kirkcaldy veteran could net five-figure sum after finding rare ‘floating gold’ whale vomit on promenade

A Kirkcaldy veteran was stunned to come across a lump of whale vomit worth thousands of pounds on the town’s promenade.

Known as ‘liquid gold’, ambergris is a waxy and flammable substance produced in the digestive systems of sperm whales and used to produce some of the world’s most expensive perfumes.

It’s extremely rare due to the scarcity of sperm whales and strict laws which state it can only be harvested after it is naturally regurgitated by the animal.

Edward Aguirre told The Courier he watched several people kick the none-descript lump along Fife town’s promenade before he picked it up.

The former member of the US military is originally from Monterey, California, but has lived in Kirkcaldy since 2022.

“My initial thought was that it was just an unusual-looking piece of rock,” he said.

“But my heart immediately began to race the moment I got my hands on it.

“I knew instantly from the waxy feel that was ambergris.

“I also know how rare and potentially valuable it is too, so I was very excited indeed.”

It’s thought the sample could have been floating in the sea for several years before being washed up in Kirkcaldy.

Ambergris finds are rare and could be worth thousands of pounds

Incredibly, the find is Edward’s second ambergris discovery along the Fife coastline in just a couple of months.

He said: “We think the white piece was probably washed up on the promenade near to Morrisons supermarket during the stormy weather a week or two back.

“As luck would have it, me and my wife, Michelle, found a smaller, darker lump on the beach near Ravenscraig Castle.”

Edward now plans to have the ambergris scientifically verified for rarity and value.

He said: “We will take the ambergris to Edinburgh University who will be able to determine its quality and value.

“From the research I’ve done so far it’s hopeful the two lumps could be worth a lot of money – maybe as much as five figures.”

“If it’s worth as much as we hope, we’ll definitely look to cash in.”

Ambergris is considered by the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species a waste product produced by sperm whales which occurs naturally.

Therefore it is perfectly legal for ambergris to collected from UK beaches and sold.

Asked what he’d do with an unexpected windfall, Edward said the couple would take off for “a holiday of a lifetime”.

He added: “If it does net us a big sum we’ll be taking off to Peru to experience the Inca trail.

“Pretty amazing to think such a find in Kirkcaldy could take us all the way to south America.”