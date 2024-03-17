Don Robertson explains why he called off Dundee v Rangers as Sky Sports pundit hits out at ‘shambles’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Don Robertson explains why he called off Dundee v Rangers as Sky Sports pundit hits out at ‘shambles’

The game, due to be televised, was axed 90 minutes before kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch.

By Reporter
Don Robertson carries out pitch inspection at Dens ahead of Rangers game being called off. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group
Don Robertson carries out pitch inspection at Dens ahead of Rangers game being called off. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group

Referee Don Robertson has explained the reasons behind his controversial decision to call off Dundee’s match against Rangers at Dens Park.

The game, due to be shown on Sky Sports, was axed 90 minutes before kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch, leaving fans and pundits furious.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “I will look at how the ball’s travelling through those [affected] areas of the pitch.

“I’ll see if there’s a consistent bounce, if there’s a true bounce.

“Will the players be able to keep their footing?

“Will it pose any unsafe elements for the players when they’re conducting their football actions?

Don Robertson explains to officials, and Dundee and Rangers representatives, that pitch is unplayable. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS

“These are the elements I’ll think about when I inspect those areas of the pitch.

“Unfortunately today it wasn’t safe. The ball wasn’t bouncing at all in some of those areas – it was just sort of splatting on the pitch.

“You can’t ask the players to play in those areas of the pitch.

“It’s unsafe for them to try and play the ball and to tackle because it’s so unpredictable.

“They wouldn’t able to keep their footing. That’s a big consideration as well.”

‘Simple decision to call off Dundee v Rangers’

He added: “So when you factor all those things, it’s quite a simple decision for me – the pitch is unsafe and therefore the match is postponed.

“I’m very comfortable with the decision

“It’s difficult because it’s a match live on TV and we’re getting to the business end of the season.

“Everyone including the match officials wants these matches to go ahead and [we know] there would be a good crowd here today.

“It’s a game everyone was looking forward to.

“That can make the decision difficult but actually when you strip all that away, it’s actually quite a simple decision.”

Chris Sutton
Chris Sutton.

Meanwhile, Celtic legend Chris Sutton slammed the decision, reached after TWO pitch inspections, and appeared to take aim at Premiership official Robertson.

The Sky Sports pundit wrote on X: “A total embarrassment for the Scottish top flight having the Dundee Rangers game called off an hour and a half before kick-off.

“Absolute shambles how it’s come to this.

“Don Robertson the ref rocks up at 10.20am for a pitch inspection… surely a decision earlier would be wiser?”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty leaves the Dens Park pitch after the Rangers game was postponed. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Rangers postponement as he reveals Dark Blues wanted…
Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Rangers 'angered' over Premiership postponement as they point finger at Dundee
Ground staff work on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee chief John Nelms reacts as Rangers game at Dens OFF following 2 pitch…
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
Dundee v Rangers IN DOUBT after 2 pitch inspections called
Dara Costelloe of Dundee. Image: Dundee FC
Dara Costelloe identifies ONLY thing missing from top six hopefuls Dundee's season ahead of…
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan (left) and Owen Beck (right). Images: SNS
Tony Docherty reveals Josh Mulligan injury timeline and Owen Beck fitness hope for Dundee…
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon hits back at Tony Docherty over 'almost life-endangering' claim as St Johnstone…
5
Tony Docherty.
JIM SPENCE: Tony Docherty is hot property - Dundee MUST tie boss to new…
Jon McCracken
Dundee keeper Jon McCracken on 'ticking off' first clean sheet, Dens confidence and 12th…
Dundee loanee Owen Beck. Image: Shutterstock
Owen Beck's Dundee absence explained after Liverpool loan star misses victory over Aberdeen
2

Conversation