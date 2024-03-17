Don Robertson explains why he called off Dundee v Rangers as Sky Sports pundit hits out at ‘shambles’

Referee Don Robertson has explained the reasons behind his controversial decision to call off Dundee’s match against Rangers at Dens Park.

The game, due to be shown on Sky Sports, was axed 90 minutes before kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch, leaving fans and pundits furious.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “I will look at how the ball’s travelling through those [affected] areas of the pitch.

“I’ll see if there’s a consistent bounce, if there’s a true bounce.

“Will the players be able to keep their footing?

“Will it pose any unsafe elements for the players when they’re conducting their football actions?

“These are the elements I’ll think about when I inspect those areas of the pitch.

“Unfortunately today it wasn’t safe. The ball wasn’t bouncing at all in some of those areas – it was just sort of splatting on the pitch.

“You can’t ask the players to play in those areas of the pitch.

“It’s unsafe for them to try and play the ball and to tackle because it’s so unpredictable.

“They wouldn’t able to keep their footing. That’s a big consideration as well.”

‘Simple decision to call off Dundee v Rangers’

He added: “So when you factor all those things, it’s quite a simple decision for me – the pitch is unsafe and therefore the match is postponed.

“I’m very comfortable with the decision

“It’s difficult because it’s a match live on TV and we’re getting to the business end of the season.

“Everyone including the match officials wants these matches to go ahead and [we know] there would be a good crowd here today.

“It’s a game everyone was looking forward to.

“That can make the decision difficult but actually when you strip all that away, it’s actually quite a simple decision.”

Meanwhile, Celtic legend Chris Sutton slammed the decision, reached after TWO pitch inspections, and appeared to take aim at Premiership official Robertson.

The Sky Sports pundit wrote on X: “A total embarrassment for the Scottish top flight having the Dundee Rangers game called off an hour and a half before kick-off.

“Absolute shambles how it’s come to this.

“Don Robertson the ref rocks up at 10.20am for a pitch inspection… surely a decision earlier would be wiser?”