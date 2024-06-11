Fife knifeman was part of cocaine chain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife knifeman was part of cocaine chain

Peter McCrossan has been jailed after admitting two crimes.

By Ross Gardiner
Peter McCrossan
Peter McCrossan. Image: Facebook.

A Fife man has been jailed for his role in a cocaine chain and producing a large knife in a supermarket.

Peter McCrossan entered a Kirkcaldy shop and pulled an eight-inch blade from his trousers, causing terrified customers to flee.

The year before, the 30-year-old was caught storing cocaine with a potential street value of more than £18,000.

He previously appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to being concerned in supply of the class A drug, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner causing fear or alarm, and resisting arrest.

On Monday, he was jailed for 30 months.

Valium and vodka

Defence solicitor Kerr Sneddon said: “With regards to the drugs, he was pressurised by those higher up the food chain.

“He is in the chain, albeit I would suggest at a very low level.

“He seems to have said all the right things, indicating feeling a sense of relief when he did hand himself in.

“At that time he was taking class A drugs. Unsurprisingly he couldn’t sleep.

“He was taking Valium. It didn’t make him sleep. He took a large amount of vodka.

“He’s assessed as a medium risk of offending.

“Despite the serious nature of these offences, given that he has remained out of trouble for over two years, he’s not taking drugs, he’s working and he’s doing sport, I would ask my lord to consider a relatively long restriction of liberty order.”

Green's of Kirkcaldy
Customers ran in terror from the Greens store. Image: Google.

McCrossan had previously been on supervised bail.

Sheriff James Williamson said: “Mr McCrossan has in his possession a significant quantity of cocaine.

“Without him, there is no chain.

“I’m not prepared to deal with this on any basis other than a custodial sentence.”

The Sheriff imposed 30 months imprisonment, 20 of which were in relation to the cocaine offence.

Crimes described

At a previous hearing, prosecutor Alistair McDermid told the court that on March 17 2022 police searched McCrossan’s home and found a bag of cocaine and a carrier bag containing scales and more of the drug.

The total weight of the cocaine was 223g, with a potential street value between £7,500 and £18,640.

On August 26 last year, witnesses in their homes looked out their windows to see McCrossan standing in his home street, Orkney Place, waving a large knife above his head, before entering a nearby Greens store.

The fiscal depute said: “He went to the crisp aisle and pulled a knife from the waistband of his trousers.

“The blade was approximately eight inches in length”.

Two police officers entered the shop as members of the public were “running away crying and screaming,” the fiscal said.

McCrossan gave up the knife but then resisted arrest and flailed his arms.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ian Heddle
Former Tayside and Fife footballer caught at airport after abusing girl in Thailand
The latest figures on hate crime charges have been published (David Cheskin/PA)
Lord Advocate promises ‘robust’ action as hate crimes hit 12-year high
Dundee Sheriff Court
Fife teenager wrecks nursing career with drunken sexual assault in Dundee
Alan McIntee
Fife businessman told victim 'I'm going to rip your f***ing head off'
Neil Beattie
Perth pervert strikes again with three-hour sex act caught on Ring doorbell
Mario BoncompagnI
Injured puppy seized from Fife owner after 'craft materials' stuck to muzzle
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Tory peer in court and McDonald's blade
Derek 'Decca' Heggie
Sheriff's apology to boxer Decca Heggie for Dundee sentencing delay
Colin Murray
Overtaking Fife locksmith forced pensioner to use military evasive driving training
Roy Ramsay
Fife addict jailed for life-endangering assault on ex-partner