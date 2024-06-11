Injured puppy seized from Fife owner after ‘craft materials’ stuck to muzzle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Injured puppy seized from Fife owner after 'craft materials' stuck to muzzle

Mario Boncompagni admitted causing his pet unnecessary suffering by failing to seek veterinary treatment.

By Jamie McKenzie
Mario BoncompagnI
Mario BoncompagnI was fined.

A Fife puppy owner has admitted causing his pet unnecessary suffering by allowing tape or something similar to be placed around, and removed from, its muzzle.

Mario Boncompagni’s six-month old pet, Max, was seized by a Scottish SPCA inspector after they saw it with swelling and scabbing on its face.

The 42-year-old had failed to seek treatment for the injury and was fined £300 by a sheriff.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard an inspector had been called to his then-home in Lochgelly a month earlier when Boncompagni claimed he had to remove craft materials which had been fixed to the dog’s muzzle by children, resulting in hair loss.

He appeared in the dock to plead guilty to causing the dog unnecessary suffering between January 12 and February 13 2022.

Bomcompagni, now of Robertson Road, Dunfermline, admitted causing or allowing a piece of tape or similar item to be placed around and removed from Max’s muzzle to his injury.

He failed to obtain veterinary advice or treatment in relation to a full thickness bacterial infection of the soft tissue of the dog’s muzzle and face caused as a result of the injury.

Visible injuries

Prosecutor Charlotte Allan told the court that on February 13 2022 a Scottish SPCA inspector received a report from a witness about the dog with a swollen face and “skin hanging from its muzzle”.

The witness said she was struggling to look at the dog’s injury, the court heard.

When the inspector arrived they saw the dog in the garden and noticed its face looked unusual, with skin “sticking out,” the fiscal said.

Boncompagni refused the inspector access and said he would be “happy to allow” police in with a warrant.

The inspector advised taking Max to the vet as soon as possible and Boncompagni said he would do so the next morning.

Scottish SSPCA badge
The Scottish SPCA inspector was told to come back with a warrant.

The fiscal depute said: “(The inspector) asked him if he knew what had caused it and he said he was not sure but there had been a previous visit on January 12, whereby children were playing with craft material and stuck items to the dog’s muzzle which, once removed (by him), had caused the hair to come off.”

The inspector returned to her van and contacted police but then noticed the dog had been let out so approached it.

The fiscal said the inspector could “immediately smell the injury due to the infection”.

She noted the face and muzzle were very swollen and there was some scabbing.

The dog was seized and a vet examined it, noting the smell of infection, scabbing and an old wound around the muzzle area and an “obvious bacterial infection” of soft tissue.

‘He showed concern’

Defence lawyer Russel McPhate told the court the Scottish SPCA inspector on the earlier visit noted there “seemed to be no issue”.

He said: “Approximately three-to-four weeks later Mr Boncompagni noticed some swelling and it appeared it had been infected. He does not think it was the same injury.

“He tells me the dog was a puppy and put its nose through the fence to sniff at passers-by and had run-ins with a neighbouring cat.”

Mr McPhate said his client noticed an issue about ten days before the February 13 inspection but working full-time and studying part-time, had “not got round” to taking the dog to a vet.

The lawyer said first-time owner Boncompagni was in touch with the SSPCA every couple of days after the removal, adding: “He showed concern”.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Boncompagni appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Mr McPhate added: “From Mr Boncompagni’s point of view, the dog was in good condition other than this.

“This is a one-off situation and it appears to have been an otherwise healthy dog”.

Sheriff William Gilchrist fined Boncompagni £300 and made an order depriving him from owning the dog. No disqualification order was made.

A Scottish SPCA inspector said: “We are disappointed that Boncompagni was only issued a small fine.

“The dog was clearly suffering from a nasty bacterial infection in his mouth that exhibited a strong smell and caused significant swelling.

“There was obvious full thickness of soft tissue caused by the bacterial infection which affected the outside of dog’s mid muzzle and face, which ultimately lead to unnecessary suffering.

“Boncompagni failed to seek veterinary attention for this clearly noticeable condition, that the veterinary expert advised had been present for at least four weeks.

“The dog has since been rehomed, which is the positive outcome we all strive for.”

