Perth pervert strikes again with three-hour sex act caught on Ring doorbell

A Perth pervert returned to his victim’s door and performed a depraved solo act for her Ring doorbell camera that lasted nearly three hours, a court has heard.

Creep Neil Beattie previously told police he wanted to make a “porn movie” using the woman’s front door video recorder.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court earlier this year and admitted engaging in sexual activity in his victim’s presence on November 15 last year.

The 38-year-old returned to the dock this week and admitted a near-identical offence on January 23.

Beattie, who was placed on the Register for a second time, was warned he could be jailed.

Rude awakening

The court heard how Beattie’s victim was woken at 5am by a notification on her phone’s Ring doorbell app.

It alerted her to someone standing outside her front door.

When she clicked on the live video, she could see Beattie on the communal landing.

He was looking directly at the doorbell camera, with his trousers around his ankles, the court was told.

His penis was “clearly visible,” the fiscal depute said.

“He was seen to be masturbating and staring at the camera.”

The court heard he had been at the door since 2.45am.

He finished at 5.25am and walked off, before returning with a cloth.

The complainer called 999 and police attended before 6am to view the incriminating footage.

Officers then went to Beattie’s home and arrested him.

Prosecutors have asked the court to consider imposing a non-harassment order.

Thought it would be ‘like a porn movie’

The court earlier heard how Beattie targeted the same woman in November.

He was seen at her front door in the afternoon, again with his trousers round his ankles and visibly masturbating.

Another person in the flat could see him through the peephole.

Beattie, of Foundry Lane, admitted engaging in sexual activity at the Perth city centre block “for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification”.

He told police: “I don’t normally get my willy out, but I saw the camera and thought it would be like a porn movie.”

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for an updated background report.

He told him: “I won’t change your status right now but this is a serious matter.

“All options will be considered by the court, including custody.”

As the sheriff outlined the requirements of being on the Sex Offenders Register, Beattie interjected: “I’m already doing that.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.