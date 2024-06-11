Perth pervert strikes again with three-hour sex act caught on Ring doorbell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth pervert strikes again with three-hour sex act caught on Ring doorbell

Neil Beattie stood outside the door from 2.45am until 5.25am and told police he thought it would be like he was making a porn movie.

By Jamie Buchan
Neil Beattie
Ring Doorbell pervert Neil Beattie leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

A Perth pervert returned to his victim’s door and performed a depraved solo act for her Ring doorbell camera that lasted nearly three hours, a court has heard.

Creep Neil Beattie previously told police he wanted to make a “porn movie” using the woman’s front door video recorder.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court earlier this year and admitted engaging in sexual activity in his victim’s presence on November 15 last year.

The 38-year-old returned to the dock this week and admitted a near-identical offence on January 23.

Beattie, who was placed on the Register for a second time, was warned he could be jailed.

Rude awakening

The court heard how Beattie’s victim was woken at 5am by a notification on her phone’s Ring doorbell app.

It alerted her to someone standing outside her front door.

Ring Doorbell pervert Neil Beattie.

When she clicked on the live video, she could see Beattie on the communal landing.

He was looking directly at the doorbell camera, with his trousers around his ankles, the court was told.

His penis was “clearly visible,” the fiscal depute said.

“He was seen to be masturbating and staring at the camera.”

The court heard he had been at the door since 2.45am.

He finished at 5.25am and walked off, before returning with a cloth.

The complainer called 999 and police attended before 6am to view the incriminating footage.

Officers then went to Beattie’s home and arrested him.

Prosecutors have asked the court to consider imposing a non-harassment order.

Thought it would be ‘like a porn movie’

The court earlier heard how Beattie targeted the same woman in November.

He was seen at her front door in the afternoon, again with his trousers round his ankles and visibly masturbating.

Another person in the flat could see him through the peephole.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Beattie, of Foundry Lane, admitted engaging in sexual activity at the Perth city centre block “for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification”.

He told police: “I don’t normally get my willy out, but I saw the camera and thought it would be like a porn movie.”

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for an updated background report.

He told him: “I won’t change your status right now but this is a serious matter.

“All options will be considered by the court, including custody.”

As the sheriff outlined the requirements of being on the Sex Offenders Register, Beattie interjected: “I’m already doing that.”

