Fife businessman told victim ‘I’m going to rip your f***ing head off’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife businessman told victim ‘I’m going to rip your f***ing head off’

Alan McIntee was found guilty of six offences - all committed on his own street.

By Jamie McKenzie
Alan McIntee
Alan McIntee will return for sentencing later.

A Fife businessman assaulted a man returning home from hospital after a heart attack and told him: “I’m going to rip your f***ing head off”.

On another occasion Alan McIntee called another man an “English c***” and threw water at a woman.

The 54-year-old, of Beechwood Drive, Glenrothes, was convicted of a total of six offences – all committed on his own street.

He had denied offending but after a trial Sheriff Steven Borthwick last week found him guilty of two assaults, three charges of causing fear or alarm and one of breaching a bail condition.

Head rip threat

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the first assault happened on May 25 2022.

The court was told the male victim remembered this date as he had “returned from hospital following a heart attack”.

He was making his way to his mother’s street in the passenger seat of a car driven by his sister.

He recalled being frustrated about the parking situation and sticking his middle finger up “towards vehicles”.

Alan McIntee
Alan McIntee leaves court.

The man said, when they parked, McIntee got out of a blue Range Rover and lunged at him while he was still in the car.

In her closing submissions, prosecutor Amy Robertson said: “(The man) described being grabbed on the body several times by Mr McIntee.”

When the siblings made McIntee aware he was just out of hospital, he backed off.

The fiscal said McIntee accepted in his own evidence using the phrase “I’m going to rip your f***ing head off” and that his victim heard this “several times”.

Parking row

The court heard about a later incident, on September 30 2022.

The fiscal referred to evidence given by a woman who said she went to Mr McIntee’s door to ask him to move his car, which had been parked partially over her daughter’s driveway, as she had a maternity appointment to get to.

The woman gave evidence that McIntee, managing director of his own construction firm, stared at her and walked into his house without responding.

She was told to get off his property and her son then arrived.

She said McIntee then threw water from a bottle at her, striking her on the body, and repeatedly made threats of violence, saying “do you want to f***ing make something of it? Get the f**k off my f***ing driveway”.

Racist comment in sign dispute

Ms Robertson also referred to a racist comment made to a man and his son-in-law on November 4 2022.

They had accepted taking a sign off a fence and throwing it back into McIntee’s property as, in their view, it was encroaching on another property.

The court was told McIntee said: “This is my fence, you f***ing English c**t.”

This offence was found to be racially aggravated.

McIntee was also convicted of breaching a bail condition by approaching and contacting one of his assault victims on July 19 last year by waving at him and taking photos of him with his phone.

Sentencing was deferred until June 26 to obtain background reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dundee Sheriff Court
Fife teenager wrecks nursing career with drunken sexual assault in Dundee
Neil Beattie
Perth pervert strikes again with three-hour sex act caught on Ring doorbell
Mario BoncompagnI
Injured puppy seized from Fife owner after 'craft materials' stuck to muzzle
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Tory peer in court and McDonald's blade
Derek 'Decca' Heggie
Sheriff's apology to boxer Decca Heggie for Dundee sentencing delay
Colin Murray
Overtaking Fife locksmith forced pensioner to use military evasive driving training
Roy Ramsay
Fife addict jailed for life-endangering assault on ex-partner
Andrew Innes, Troon Avenue
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes gets thousands after police sell his car
Bailey Hildrew.
Police watched as Dunfermline woman hit kerb while five times drink-drive limit
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson
Man accused of human trafficking at Perthshire puppy farm site