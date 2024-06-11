Woman taken to hospital as A92 Newport crash causes huge tailbacks

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A92 in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on the northbound carriageway at Newport.

Drivers reported several roads in the area were at a “standstill”.

Google traffic data showed queues as far back as the Five Roads Roundabout on the A92 and towards Drumoig on the A914.

There were also long delays on several side roads in Newport.

Both lanes of the road have now been reopened.

One driver told The Courier: “The Newport slip road before the bridge has been shut.

“People are struggling to get out of Newport and onto the bridge.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 7.30am on Tuesday, police attended a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A92 northbound near the Tay Road Bridge.

“One woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Person stuck in car after A92 Newport crash

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance at a crash near Newport-on-Tay.

“We were assisting someone stuck in a car following a crash.

“Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was taken to hospital.

“Appliances from Tayport and Blackness Road attended the scene.

“We left the scene at 9.04am.”

Drivers are already facing longer journeys on the A92 due to the Tay Road Bridge roadworks, which are on track to be completed in autumn.