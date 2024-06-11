Former Tayside and Fife footballer caught at airport after abusing girl in Thailand

A former Tayside and Fife footballer has been convicted of sexually abusing a young girl in Thailand.

Ian Heddle was snared after being held at Edinburgh Airport in February 2023 as he returned to the Far East.

A number of electronic devices he had were seized and police uncovered a sick haul of more than 270,000 indecent photos and videos of children.

Officers found three clips of him abusing a child – believed to be aged around eight – as she slept at an address in Chonburi in Thailand in 2019.

The 61 year-old’s fingers and wedding ring were captured on camera.

Heddle was a midfielder for a number of Scottish clubs in the 1980s and 90s including St Johnstone and Dunfermline.

He is now behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting the girl between September 26 and October 12 2019, while a UK national in Thailand.

First offender Heddle further admitted to two indecent images charges.

Latterly a street cleaner in Dunfermline, he will be sentenced next month.

Caught at airport

Heddle had lived in Thailand while employed as a crane operator for an offshore firm.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how he had been linked to the viewing and uploading of child abuse material from the web.

This was said to have been done at a property in Scotland where he stayed while visiting from Thailand.

Heddle was not there when police called but officers got information he was catching a flight at Edinburgh Airport on February 19 2023.

He was arrested and a number devices, including an iPhone, laptop and hard drive, were taken away to be examined.

Prosecutor Tracey Brown told the court: “He was interviewed and spoke freely.

“He admitted to the possession of indecent images of children.

“He stated that there would be thousands of images and videos in his hard drive and that they were categorised into folders.”

Miss Brown said there were a total of 272,936 pictures and 4,001 clips.

‘Contact offending’

Miss Brown said further checks of the iPhone 12 revealed “contact offending” involving Heddle and an unknown young female.

Miss Brown said “facial features” could not be identified: “However, the hands were relatively chubby with hairs on his fingers and he was wearing a distinct wedding band.”

Heddle was traced by police to Dunfermline in September 2023, where he had been working as a road cleaner.

Miss Brown said: “During an interview, he verified himself as the person in the pictures and videos carrying out the sexual assault of the child.”

Court papers had Heddle’s last address as Lochgelly.

His KC Brian McConnachie said Heddle “from the very outset” had been “co-operative” with police, wanted the court case resolved and that “come what may, there would not be a trial”.

Heddle had been on bail but Judge John McCormick told him: “Your status has now changed and you will be remanded in custody.”

He was also put on the Sex Offenders Register.

Police welcome conviction

Detective Inspector Adrian Ure of National Child Abuse Investigations Unit said: “We understand how distressing this has been for the girl and her family. We hope that the knowledge that he has now pled guilty will at least provide some comfort to them.

“Police Scotland is committed to protecting children and were able to pursue Heddle under legislation which protects children anywhere in the world from sexual abuse by British nationals.

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue, and proactively investigate, individuals who carry out these heinous crimes. I would also like to reassure our communities that we will investigate all reports of sexual abuse. You will be listened to, and we will support you.

“I urge anyone who has been the victim of any offence of this nature to contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Played in 80s and 90s

Heddle played for Dunfermline, St Johnstone, Forfar, Brechin and Kelty Hearts during his career throughout the 1980s and 90s.

He scored on his debut for the Perth side, after a £50,000 move from the Pars.

He also had a brief period playing in Australia.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.