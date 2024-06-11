Former Tayside and Fife footballer caught at airport after abusing girl in Thailand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Former Tayside and Fife footballer caught at airport after abusing girl in Thailand

Ian Heddle's electronic devices were seized and pictures of his sick activities found.

By Grant McCabe
Ian Heddle
Ian Heddle. Image: Police Scotland.

A former Tayside and Fife footballer has been convicted of sexually abusing a young girl in Thailand.

Ian Heddle was snared after being held at Edinburgh Airport in February 2023 as he returned to the Far East.

A number of electronic devices he had were seized and police uncovered a sick haul of more than 270,000 indecent photos and videos of children.

Officers found three clips of him abusing a child – believed to be aged around eight – as she slept at an address in Chonburi in Thailand in 2019.

The 61 year-old’s fingers and wedding ring were captured on camera.

Heddle was a midfielder for a number of Scottish clubs in the 1980s and 90s including St Johnstone and Dunfermline.

Ian Heddle
Ian Heddle. Image: Police Scotland.

He is now behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting the girl between September 26 and October 12 2019, while a UK national in Thailand.

First offender Heddle further admitted to two indecent images charges.

Latterly a street cleaner in Dunfermline, he will be sentenced next month.

Caught at airport

Heddle had lived in Thailand while employed as a crane operator for an offshore firm.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how he had been linked to the viewing and uploading of child abuse material from the web.

This was said to have been done at a property in Scotland where he stayed while visiting from Thailand.

Heddle was not there when police called but officers got information he was catching a flight at Edinburgh Airport on February 19 2023.

Edinburgh Airport
Heddle was caught at Edinburgh Airport.

He was arrested and a number devices, including an iPhone, laptop and hard drive, were taken away to be examined.

Prosecutor Tracey Brown told the court: “He was interviewed and spoke freely.

“He admitted to the possession of indecent images of children.

“He stated that there would be thousands of images and videos in his hard drive and that they were categorised into folders.”

Miss Brown said there were a total of 272,936 pictures and 4,001 clips.

‘Contact offending’

Miss Brown said further checks of the iPhone 12 revealed “contact offending” involving Heddle and an unknown young female.

Miss Brown said “facial features” could not be identified: “However, the hands were relatively chubby with hairs on his fingers and he was wearing a distinct wedding band.”

Heddle was traced by police to Dunfermline in September 2023, where he had been working as a road cleaner.

Ian Heddle.
Heddle in his playing days.

Miss Brown said: “During an interview, he verified himself as the person in the pictures and videos carrying out the sexual assault of the child.”

Court papers had Heddle’s last address as Lochgelly.

His KC Brian McConnachie said Heddle “from the very outset” had been “co-operative” with police, wanted the court case resolved and that “come what may, there would not be a trial”.

Heddle had been on bail but Judge John McCormick told him: “Your status has now changed and you will be remanded in custody.”

He was also put on the Sex Offenders Register.

Police welcome conviction

Detective Inspector Adrian Ure of National Child Abuse Investigations Unit said: “We understand how distressing this has been for the girl and her family. We hope that the knowledge that he has now pled guilty will at least provide some comfort to them.

“Police Scotland is committed to protecting children and were able to pursue Heddle under legislation which protects children anywhere in the world from sexual abuse by British nationals.

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue, and proactively investigate, individuals who carry out these heinous crimes. I would also like to reassure our communities that we will investigate all reports of sexual abuse. You will be listened to, and we will support you.

“I urge anyone who has been the victim of any offence of this nature to contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Played in 80s and 90s

Heddle played for Dunfermline, St Johnstone, Forfar, Brechin and Kelty Hearts during his career throughout the 1980s and 90s.

He scored on his debut for the Perth side, after a £50,000 move from the Pars.

He also had a brief period playing in Australia.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Peter McCrossan
Fife knifeman was part of cocaine chain
The latest figures on hate crime charges have been published (David Cheskin/PA)
Lord Advocate promises ‘robust’ action as hate crimes hit 12-year high
Dundee Sheriff Court
Fife teenager wrecks nursing career with drunken sexual assault in Dundee
Alan McIntee
Fife businessman told victim 'I'm going to rip your f***ing head off'
Neil Beattie
Perth pervert strikes again with three-hour sex act caught on Ring doorbell
Mario BoncompagnI
Injured puppy seized from Fife owner after 'craft materials' stuck to muzzle
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Tory peer in court and McDonald's blade
Derek 'Decca' Heggie
Sheriff's apology to boxer Decca Heggie for Dundee sentencing delay
Colin Murray
Overtaking Fife locksmith forced pensioner to use military evasive driving training
Roy Ramsay
Fife addict jailed for life-endangering assault on ex-partner