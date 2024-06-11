Modernised Victorian home in Dunblane hits market for nearly £1 million

A modernised Victorian home in Dunblane has hit the market for nearly £1 million.

Glenbrae is thought to date back to 1890 with extensive renovations completed this year.

The Glen Road property is set in extensive gardens and has a separate guest apartment.

The house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple reception rooms and a home gym.

The main reception rooms on the ground floor are front-facing and overlook the gardens.

This includes the newly created open-plan kitchen, dining and family room.

The space was previously two separate rooms and has been opened up.

The room has windows to the front and side of the house and has a log burner in the family area.

The utility room sits to the rear and there is also a pantry store.

The sitting room has a large front-facing bay window, a fireplace with marble hearth and surround and traditional decorative cornicing.

The adjacent home office has a door which connects the main house to the guest apartment.

The guest space offers an open-plan kitchen, sitting and dining room as well as private stairs to a bedroom and bathroom.

There is also a WC on this floor.

The first floor is accessed by a curving stone staircase that leads to the landing, featuring a decorative ceiling arch.

The main bedroom overlooks the front garden through a west-facing bay window and has an en-suite.

There are another three double bedrooms on this level, as well as a bathroom and a shower room.

The house – which is accessed by a driveway through stone pillars with wrought iron gates – is surrounded by walled gardens.

To the south of the house is a greenhouse and a pedestrian gate onto Leewood Road.

There is a range of outhouses to the rear of the property, including a recently converted gym and a store.

Glenbrae is being marketed by Savills for offers over £995,000.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a half-a-million pound cottage in Callander with 2.5 acres of garden is for sale.

And further north, one of Perth’s finest riverfront homes is on the market for £975,000.