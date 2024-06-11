Modernised Victorian home in Dunblane hits market for nearly £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modernised Victorian home in Dunblane hits market for nearly £1 million

Glenbrae, thought to date back to 1890, comes with a separate guest apartment.

By Ellidh Aitken
Glenbrae in Dunblane is on the market for nearly £1 million. Image: Savills
Glenbrae in Dunblane is on the market for nearly £1 million. Image: Savills

A modernised Victorian home in Dunblane has hit the market for nearly £1 million.

Glenbrae is thought to date back to 1890 with extensive renovations completed this year.

The Glen Road property is set in extensive gardens and has a separate guest apartment.

The house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple reception rooms and a home gym.

Glenbrae dates from the 1890s. Image: Savills
The front of the property. Image: Savills

The main reception rooms on the ground floor are front-facing and overlook the gardens.

This includes the newly created open-plan kitchen, dining and family room.

The space was previously two separate rooms and has been opened up.

The room has windows to the front and side of the house and has a log burner in the family area.

The utility room sits to the rear and there is also a pantry store.

The house is less than a mile from Dunblane railway station. Image: Savills

The sitting room has a large front-facing bay window, a fireplace with marble hearth and surround and traditional decorative cornicing.

The adjacent home office has a door which connects the main house to the guest apartment.

The guest space offers an open-plan kitchen, sitting and dining room as well as private stairs to a bedroom and bathroom.

There is also a WC on this floor.

The main entrance. Image: Savills
The modern kitchen has been refurbished. Image: Savills
The open-plan space was previously two separate rooms. Image: Savills
The sitting area. Image: Savills
A log burning fire. Image: Savills
The second living room. Image: Savills
The home office. Image: Savills
The guest kitchen and living space. Image: Savills
The upstairs guest bedroom. Image: Savills

The first floor is accessed by a curving stone staircase that leads to the landing, featuring a decorative ceiling arch.

The main bedroom overlooks the front garden through a west-facing bay window and has an en-suite.

There are another three double bedrooms on this level, as well as a bathroom and a shower room.

The main bedroom. Image: Savills
The main bedroom has an en-suite shower room. Image: Savills
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Savills
The house has been recently refurbished. Image: Savills
One of the bathrooms. Image: Savills

The house – which is accessed by a driveway through stone pillars with wrought iron gates – is surrounded by walled gardens.

To the south of the house is a greenhouse and a pedestrian gate onto Leewood Road.

There is a range of outhouses to the rear of the property, including a recently converted gym and a store.

The driveway leads through wrought iron gates. Image: Savills
The rear of the property. Image: Savills
A view of the garden. Image: Savills
The rear garden. Image: Savills
More garden space. Image: Savills
There are trees and fruit bushes. Image: Savills

Glenbrae is being marketed by Savills for offers over £995,000.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a half-a-million pound cottage in Callander with 2.5 acres of garden is for sale.

And further north, one of Perth’s finest riverfront homes is on the market for £975,000.

Conversation