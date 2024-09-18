Dundee Planning Ahead: Western Gateway expansion and Pilates studio progress

The Western Gateway housing development in Dundee is set to get hundreds more homes as plans are approved by councillors.

Springfield Properties have been granted planning permission for an additional 215 homes on the edge of Dundee.

Under the proposals – first submitted in 2018 – a total of 165 houses and 50 flats would be built on land to the east of Dykes of Gray Road.

The approval was granted despite concerns from locals there is not sufficient education provision for the area.

Springfield previously allocated five acres of land for a new school to be built but Dundee City Council have failed to secure government funding.

The estimated cost of building the school is now £25m.

Campaigners have hit out at the debacle surrounding the school.

Pilates studio progresses

Meanwhile, proposals for a new Pilates studio in Dundee have progressed.

Planning permission was granted in June to transform a former sales office at the Ballumbie Rise housing development into the studio.

The office was meant to be converted into a garage following the completion of the development but this never happened.

Now a building warrant application has been submitted seeking confirmation of the change of use for the premises.

Takeaway planned for Little Green Larder site

Plans to transform former Little Green Larder into a New York-style pizza takeaway have also taken a step forward.

A building warrant application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to carry out alterations at the Perth Road premises.

The work is listed at £20,000.

Earlier this year, The Courier revealed Slice N Eazy was eyeing a move into the unit, with director Stuart Mitchell saying it was the “ideal location”.

The Little Green Larder shut earlier this year due to the challenging financial climate.

New Dundee FC Camperdown masterplan

Dundee FC have submitted a fresh masterplan for their proposed Camperdown stadium.

Under the original proposals, Dee hoped to build a training centre alongside a 12,500-capacity stadium.

The facility was earmarked for unused land at Camperdown and was the only part of the development that would be built inside the park.

However, it’s believed the plan attracted a raft of objections.

Now a fresh masterplan has been tabled, removing the training facility from the Camperdown proposals.

A separate application was previously lodged with the local authority by the Dundee FC Community Trust seeking permission for a training centre at Riverside.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Western Gateway

Pilates studio

Pizza takeaway

Dundee FC