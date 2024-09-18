Dundee Planning Ahead: Western Gateway expansion and Pilates studio progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Planning Ahead: Western Gateway expansion and Pilates studio progress

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
The Western Gateway housing development is set for hundreds more homes. Image: DC Thomson/Springfield Properties.
The Western Gateway housing development is set for hundreds more homes. Image: DC Thomson/Springfield Properties.

The Western Gateway housing development in Dundee is set to get hundreds more homes as plans are approved by councillors.

Springfield Properties have been granted planning permission for an additional 215 homes on the edge of Dundee.

Under the proposals – first submitted in 2018 –  a total of 165 houses and 50 flats would be built on land to the east of Dykes of Gray Road.

The approval was granted despite concerns from locals there is not sufficient education provision for the area.

Springfield previously allocated five acres of land for a new school to be built but Dundee City Council have failed to secure government funding.

The estimated cost of building the school is now £25m.

Campaigners have hit out at the debacle surrounding the school.

The proposed site layout.
The proposed site layout. Image: Springfield Properties.

Pilates studio progresses

Meanwhile, proposals for a new Pilates studio in Dundee have progressed.

Planning permission was granted in June to transform a former sales office at the Ballumbie Rise housing development into the studio.

The office was meant to be converted into a garage following the completion of the development but this never happened.

Now a building warrant application has been submitted seeking confirmation of the change of use for the premises.

Stewart Milne Homes' Ballumbie Rise development in Dundee.
The Pilates studio will be at a former sales office at the Stewart Milne Homes’ Ballumbie Rise development. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Takeaway planned for Little Green Larder site

Plans to transform former Little Green Larder into a New York-style pizza takeaway have also taken a step forward.

A building warrant application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to carry out alterations at the Perth Road premises.

The work is listed at £20,000.

Earlier this year, The Courier revealed Slice N Eazy was eyeing a move into the unit, with director Stuart Mitchell saying it was the “ideal location”.

The Little Green Larder shut earlier this year due to the challenging financial climate.

The Little Green Larder, Perth Road, Dundee.
The Little Green Larder, Perth Road, Dundee closed earlier this year. Image: Maria Gran /DC Thomson.

New Dundee FC Camperdown masterplan

Dundee FC have submitted a fresh masterplan for their proposed Camperdown stadium.

Under the original proposals, Dee hoped to build a training centre alongside a 12,500-capacity stadium.

The facility was earmarked for unused land at Camperdown and was the only part of the development that would be built inside the park.

The new Dundee FC masterplan.
The new Dundee FC masterplan. Image: Holmes Miller/Dundee FC.

However, it’s believed the plan attracted a raft of objections.

Now a fresh masterplan has been tabled, removing the training facility from the Camperdown proposals.

A separate application was previously lodged with the local authority by the Dundee FC Community Trust seeking permission for a training centre at Riverside.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications  

Western Gateway

Pilates studio

Pizza takeaway

Dundee FC

More from Dundee

Shadman Khan leaves court
Dundee massage parlour fumbler sacked from civil engineering job
David Duncan
Bid to storm Dundee court dock as paedophile, 77, appears
The Western Gateway housing development is set for hundreds more homes. Image: DC Thomson/Springfield Properties.
Why did Dundee become the 'Yes City' 10 years ago today?
2
Michael Marra MSP Dundee Labour
Dundee-based Labour MSP admits party was 'corrupted' in city by unchallenged power
tattoo for 82-year-old Dundee woman
Dundee care home resident gets first tattoo aged 82
The Western Gateway housing development is set for hundreds more homes. Image: DC Thomson/Springfield Properties.
Dundee Olympia bosses take action after users caught sneaking into gym without paying
4
The three guinea pigs were abandoned at Templeton Woods in Dundee.
Three guinea pigs abandoned at Dundee beauty spot as owner branded 'heartless'
2
The wire trap was discovered in Baldragon Woods at Clatto Country Park.
Man, 38, charged after 12-year-old girl 'attacked' in Dundee park
new Premier store Clepington Road
New convenience store set to open in former Dundee taxi office
The Western Gateway housing development is set for hundreds more homes. Image: DC Thomson/Springfield Properties.
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing teases 'biggest project ever' for home city in 2025

Conversation