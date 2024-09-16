Dundee’s Western Gateway getting more houses – but where is promised school?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Western Gateway getting more houses – but where is promised school?

Families who paid extra to support a new primary school when moving to the new estate say they have been repeatedly “let down”.

By Justin Bowie
bill batchelor
Bill Batchelor, chairman of the Western Gateway community group. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Frustrated campaigners in Dundee’s Western Gateway worry a delayed new school will never be built – despite another 215 homes being greenlit for development locally.

Families who paid extra when moving to the new estate on the promise of a new primary school say they have repeatedly been “let down”.

Dundee’s SNP council administration remains committed to the project but admits finding the cash is tough.

Pressure is now building on the local authority to give an exact timescale for the school’s construction.

‘Scepticism in the air’

Bill Batchelor, a Western Gateway resident, supports the extra 165 new houses and 50 flats, which we reported had been approved last week.

But he says some families in the development are already looking to move away due to the debacle surrounding the school.

He told The Courier: “It’s extremely frustrating for the parents.

An artists impression of the Western Gateway development.

“There seems to be a lot of houses up for sale on site. We’ve heard from neighbours they’re selling because of insecurity and uncertainty.”

He added: “I think it will be built, but I’m not 100% confident.

“We’ve been let down so many times. I’ve been promised four times now.

“There is scepticism in the air. There’s still that bit of doubt in my mind.”

Mr Batchelor said parents have to send their children to other schools outside the council area, in either Angus or Perth and Kinross.

What has gone wrong?

It was hoped the school would be open by 2026, a deadline which is no longer viable.

Residents paid an extra £5,000 “roof tax” each on their homes, a sum factored into the house prices which was to be ring-fenced for the project.

Council bosses applied to the Scottish Government for funding from a major programme designed by the SNP to invest in schools.

Had the application been successful, it would have funded around half the costs of the new facility.

Some of the homes already built in the Western Gateway.

The bid was rejected by the SNP last year, almost a full year after it had been submitted.

In the meantime, the cost of building the new school soared to £25 million earlier this year, an additional £3.2 million.

The “roof tax” paid by families when they moved to the estate is only expected to cover £5.4 million once the development is completely finished.

Jenny Gilruth during a visit to a Dundee school. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Speaking to The Courier, SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth defended her government’s decision not to award funding to the Western Gateway school.

She said the government is in an extremely tough financial position just now, and other projects in Dundee had already been given cash.

“I do not have a blank cheque,” she told us.

How will the council fund the school?

The local authority hopes to buy the land for the school from Springfield Properties, the developers, and has no plans to abandon the project.

But SNP Councillor Stewart Hunter, convenor for children and families, was unable to say where his administration will get the money from and when the school will be completed.

SNP Councillor Stewart Hunter. Image: DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “We’ve put it in our capital plan. That’s staying there. We have given a commitment.

“The timelines have always been a challenge.”

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra warned residents in the area could still demand their £5,000 “roof tax” back.

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra. Image: DC Thomson.
He said: “People moved to the area to raise their family in the community on the explicit promise of a school.

“They have been badly let down by an SNP administration that has failed to plan, failed to budget, and failed to deliver.”

Conversation