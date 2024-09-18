Look inside Dunblane High Street’s former bank before huge renovation

It may have sat quietly since July 2022 but, this time next year, Dunblane High Street’s former Bank of Scotland could well be a hive of activity.

That’s according to Amelia Carman, project manager of its ambitious planned refurbishment, who opened the historic building’s doors to The Courier recently for a sneak peek behind the scenes.

“We really want to be open next summer. I don’t see any reason why we couldn’t be,” she says.

Stirling Council recently granted planning permission for proposals to transform the bank into a community-owned multi-functional social and arts space.

The idea is for it to be a versatile cinema and hospitality set-up, in the heart of Dunblane. Fittingly, though, it will still be called The Bank.

The project has had strong local support, and Amelia estimates that around 50% of the funding needed to make it a reality has been secured.

This allows the team to get on with demolition and extension work, as well as making the building completely structurally sound.

But very few people have seen The Bank‘s interior since last year, so we asked for a look around before any drilling and sawing gets underway.

A cosy, versatile cinema and arts space

We begin in the old banking hall, which was used as a back office when Dunblane‘s Bank of Scotland was still open.

The plan is for this area to become a cinema and entertainment space, with enough room for around 100 people to watch films, see musicians perform, or even attend lectures.

The cinema screen eventually installed will be retractable, and customers will relax on sofas to enjoy films or live music.

Next door, the original bank manager’s house, used as the main customer area of the former bank, is to become a restaurant, bar and welcome space for locals and tourists alike, seating around 60 diners. In one corner, a bar will be fitted.

There are also plans to add an extension at the back of the building, housing a commercial kitchen, as well as some extra space for events.

Local produce, talented chefs and a family-friendly Sunday lunch

During the day, Amelia says the intention is for the kitchen to provide some food and drink options, showcasing local producers without competing with nearby businesses.

“We are not here to be in competition with anybody,” she stresses.

“That is absolutely at the core of what we don’t want to do.”

In the evenings, three days per week, The Bank hopes to host a rotating cast of new and upcoming chefs who will provide a dining experience for guests, with tickets available to book in advance.

The menus will be varied and ever-changing, giving customers a reason to come back regularly.

A family-focused Sunday afternoon roast may also be on the cards, coinciding with a supervised children’s film screening in the cinema room next door, giving parents a chance to relax and socialise after lunch.

Outside, the plan is to turn the forecourt into a garden space with electricity and water points, giving the option for a farmers’ market to take place there in the future.

Community-owned, for the community and driven by the community

The refurbishment will make the building fully accessible for everyone, and the aim is to make events hosted there both affordable and welcoming for all groups.

Amelia says: “There’s so much potential here for this high street to be alive in the evening and at the weekends, and for younger people to be coming out here – to build a sense of community through the building.”

If you’d like to see The Bank for yourself, you can pay it a visit on September 21 and 22 between 12pm and 4pm as part of Doors Open Days, to learn more about the project and how you can volunteer to help.

