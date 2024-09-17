7 historical spots to discover on Doors Open Days in and around Stirling

Stirlingshire’s ever-popular and pleasing Doors Open Days are back for another year.

This weekend (September 20-22), you can see Stirling and its surroundings like you never have before, by taking advantage of the many buildings and other spaces opening their doors or gates to the public and offering guided tours for free.

From Scotland’s oldest library to an observatory with a 135-year-old telescope, here are seven Doors Open Days venues in and around Stirling that are well worth a visit.

Best of all, most of them don’t even require ticket.

War Graves Tour at Mars Wark Cemetery, Stirling

On Saturday at either 11am or 1pm, join representatives of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission to learn about the 48 war graves it looks after in Stirling.

Learn more about the service personnel who served and died during either the First or Second World War, and whose final resting place is in the picturesque Mars Wark Cemetery.

Tickets are free but limited, so make sure to book in advance online.

Address: Valley Lane, Cemetery Road, Stirling, FK8 1ED

Leighton Library, Dunblane

Located in Dunblane, Scotland’s oldest purpose-built library reopened this year after a two-year restoration, and you can visit on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Leighton Library dates back to 1687, and originally stocked books for the local clergy.

Booking is not required to visit this wonderful piece of history.

Address: The Cross, Dunblane, FK15 0AQ

Kippen Smiddy

You can pop along to Kippen Smiddy between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday or Sunday, with no tickets or booking needed.

The blacksmith’s shop was owned by the Rennie family for more than 200 years, and still has many of its original features.

Address: Rennie’s Loan, Kippen, FK8 3DX

The Tolbooth, Stirling

It’s very much a piece of Stirling’s present as well as its past, but The Tolbooth has seen many changes since it was built in the early-1700s.

On Saturday, explore this former municipal centre, courthouse, jail, workhouse and army recruitment centre turned modern-day arts and music venue and find out its secrets.

Address: Jail Wynd, Top of the Town, Stirling, FK8 1EE

Well House Tours, Bridge of Allan

This magnificent piece of local history – Bridge of Allan spa town’s earliest surviving building – was only rediscovered in 2016, by caver Mark Stanford.

This weekend, visitors can take a 30-minute tour, look down the 35-metre mine shaft, see mining artefacts and speak to ex-miners and other experts.

No advance booking is required, but sensible footwear is recommended.

Address: Mine Road, Bridge of Allan, FK9 4DT

The Bank, Dunblane

You may have visited The Bank in Dunblane as a customer when it was… well… a bank.

But now it is being renovated, with the team behind the project hoping to turn the space into a multipurpose community cinema, hospitality and tourism space for locals to use and enjoy.

Head along this weekend to learn more about the project and see what the High Street building looks like before its proposed makeover.

Address: 63 High Street, Dunblane, FK15 0EJ

Stirling Old High School Observatory

More of a night owl? On Friday and Sunday night, Stirling Astronomical Society is hosting tours of the former Stirling High School’s observatory, which is now part of the Stirling Highland Hotel.

Between 7pm and 10pm, visitors can take a look through the copper-domed observatory’s 135-year-old Newtonian reflecting telescope to the starry skies above.

You might have to queue for this popular event, but it’s worth the wait.

Address: Stirling Highland Hotel, Spittal Street, Stirling, FK8 1DU

