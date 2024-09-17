7 historical spots to discover on Doors Open Days in and around Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

7 historical spots to discover on Doors Open Days in and around Stirling

From Scotland's oldest library to a 135-year-old telescope, here are seven local Doors Open Days venues well worth a visit.

Of course an area with as much history as Stirlingshire is a great place to go during Doors Open Day season. Image: Mino Surkala/Shutterstock
Of course an area with as much history as Stirlingshire is a great place to go during Doors Open Day season. Image: Mino Surkala/Shutterstock
By Alex Watson

Stirlingshire’s ever-popular and pleasing Doors Open Days are back for another year.

This weekend (September 20-22), you can see Stirling and its surroundings like you never have before, by taking advantage of the many buildings and other spaces opening their doors or gates to the public and offering guided tours for free.

From Scotland’s oldest library to an observatory with a 135-year-old telescope, here are seven Doors Open Days venues in and around Stirling that are well worth a visit.

Best of all, most of them don’t even require ticket.

War Graves Tour at Mars Wark Cemetery, Stirling

Learn from the experts about Stirling’s war graves. Image: Reimar/Shutterstock

On Saturday at either 11am or 1pm, join representatives of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission to learn about the 48 war graves it looks after in Stirling.

Learn more about the service personnel who served and died during either the First or Second World War, and whose final resting place is in the picturesque Mars Wark Cemetery.

Tickets are free but limited, so make sure to book in advance online.

Address: Valley Lane, Cemetery Road, Stirling, FK8 1ED

Leighton Library, Dunblane

Dunblane’s Leighton Library was originally brought back into use in the 1990s. Image: Malcolm Wilson

Located in Dunblane, Scotland’s oldest purpose-built library reopened this year after a two-year restoration, and you can visit on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Leighton Library dates back to 1687, and originally stocked books for the local clergy.

Booking is not required to visit this wonderful piece of history.

Address: The Cross, Dunblane, FK15 0AQ

Kippen Smiddy

You can pop along to Kippen Smiddy between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday or Sunday, with no tickets or booking needed.

The blacksmith’s shop was owned by the Rennie family for more than 200 years, and still has many of its original features.

Address: Rennie’s Loan, Kippen, FK8 3DX

The Tolbooth, Stirling

Now a popular arts venue, Stirling’s Tolbooth’s history is far from over. Image: Reimar/Shutterstock

It’s very much a piece of Stirling’s present as well as its past, but The Tolbooth has seen many changes since it was built in the early-1700s.

On Saturday, explore this former municipal centre, courthouse, jail, workhouse and army recruitment centre turned modern-day arts and music venue and find out its secrets.

Address: Jail Wynd, Top of the Town, Stirling, FK8 1EE

Well House Tours, Bridge of Allan

This magnificent piece of local history – Bridge of Allan spa town’s earliest surviving building – was only rediscovered in 2016, by caver Mark Stanford.

This weekend, visitors can take a 30-minute tour, look down the 35-metre mine shaft, see mining artefacts and speak to ex-miners and other experts.

No advance booking is required, but sensible footwear is recommended.

Address: Mine Road, Bridge of Allan, FK9 4DT

The Bank, Dunblane

Former Bank of Scotland building in Dunblane.
The former Bank of Scotland building Dunblane High Street is undergoing a major renovation. Image: Bank Limited

You may have visited The Bank in Dunblane as a customer when it was… well… a bank.

But now it is being renovated, with the team behind the project hoping to turn the space into a multipurpose community cinema, hospitality and tourism space for locals to use and enjoy.

Head along this weekend to learn more about the project and see what the High Street building looks like before its proposed makeover.

Address: 63 High Street, Dunblane, FK15 0EJ

Stirling Old High School Observatory

Want to know what the observatory looks like inside? Head along this weekend. Image: Travelly Minimalist/Shutterstock

More of a night owl? On Friday and Sunday night, Stirling Astronomical Society is hosting tours of the former Stirling High School’s observatory, which is now part of the Stirling Highland Hotel.

Between 7pm and 10pm, visitors can take a look through the copper-domed observatory’s 135-year-old Newtonian reflecting telescope to the starry skies above.

You might have to queue for this popular event, but it’s worth the wait.

Address: Stirling Highland Hotel, Spittal Street, Stirling, FK8 1DU

