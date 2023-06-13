North east Fife taxi drivers lambasted for ‘atrocious’ standards including worn brakes and damaged seatbelts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North east Fife taxi drivers lambasted for ‘atrocious’ standards including worn brakes and damaged seatbelts

Council inspectors found a litany of problems from excessive oil leaks to brake pads worn down to the metal.

By Claire Warrender
North east Fife taxis failed inspection tests
North east Fife taxis are the worst in the region.

North east Fife taxi drivers have been lambasted for the “atrocious” state of their vehicles after 14% failed inspections.

Fife Council inspectors found excessive oil leaks, brake pads worn down to the metal and damaged seat belts and passenger doors.

Dented bodywork, insecure battery cables and chipped windscreens were also discovered.

Tom Adams said north east Fife taxi results were atrocious.
Regulation and licensing convener Tom Adams said the results were atrocious.

Councillors on the licensing and regulation committee said they were very disappointed in the results, which showed a significant deterioration in the last year.

Thirty-one operators will now be hauled before the committee’s convener and vice-convener amid alarm over the decrease in standards.

And they will also face random tests within six months to ensure public safety.

Convener Tom Adams said: “This is an atrocious set of figures to come from north east Fife.”

Issues should have been spotted by drivers

All licensed taxis and private hire vehicles have to go through annual local authority inspections on top of their standard MOTs.

And council workers tested 221 vehicles in north east Fife in February.

Of those, 86% passed first time and the remaining 14% passed on a retest after issues were fixed.

It compares to a 95% first time pass rate last year.

Service manager Billy Ferguson said many of the issues should have been spotted by operators or drivers during a simple walk round the vehicle.

“You don’t need a mechanic to notice things like tyres, brakes and seatbelts,” he said.

“These walk-round checks on vehicles should be done every day.”

North east Fife taxi results worst in Fife

The north east Fife tests are the worst in the region this year.

In Levenmouth, 99% passed first time, with only one car having to go through a retest.

And in west Fife, 90% of the 78 cars passed.

Licensing and regulation vice-convener Carol Lindsay said she was very disappointed with the north east Fife figures.

“Eighty-six percent is not up to the standard we require or want in Fife,” she said.

“About five years ago we put in a lot of work with operators in that area and it showed with a 95% pass rate last year.

“It’s very disappointing to see it going back the way.”

