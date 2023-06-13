North east Fife taxi drivers lambasted for ‘atrocious’ standards including worn brakes and damaged seatbelts

North east Fife taxi drivers have been lambasted for the “atrocious” state of their vehicles after 14% failed inspections.

Fife Council inspectors found excessive oil leaks, brake pads worn down to the metal and damaged seat belts and passenger doors.

Dented bodywork, insecure battery cables and chipped windscreens were also discovered.

Councillors on the licensing and regulation committee said they were very disappointed in the results, which showed a significant deterioration in the last year.

Thirty-one operators will now be hauled before the committee’s convener and vice-convener amid alarm over the decrease in standards.

And they will also face random tests within six months to ensure public safety.

Convener Tom Adams said: “This is an atrocious set of figures to come from north east Fife.”

Issues should have been spotted by drivers

All licensed taxis and private hire vehicles have to go through annual local authority inspections on top of their standard MOTs.

And council workers tested 221 vehicles in north east Fife in February.

Of those, 86% passed first time and the remaining 14% passed on a retest after issues were fixed.

It compares to a 95% first time pass rate last year.

Service manager Billy Ferguson said many of the issues should have been spotted by operators or drivers during a simple walk round the vehicle.

“You don’t need a mechanic to notice things like tyres, brakes and seatbelts,” he said.

“These walk-round checks on vehicles should be done every day.”

North east Fife taxi results worst in Fife

The north east Fife tests are the worst in the region this year.

In Levenmouth, 99% passed first time, with only one car having to go through a retest.

And in west Fife, 90% of the 78 cars passed.

Licensing and regulation vice-convener Carol Lindsay said she was very disappointed with the north east Fife figures.

“Eighty-six percent is not up to the standard we require or want in Fife,” she said.

“About five years ago we put in a lot of work with operators in that area and it showed with a 95% pass rate last year.

“It’s very disappointing to see it going back the way.”