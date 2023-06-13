More ‘furious’ Dundee holidaymakers left stranded by airport bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More ‘furious’ Dundee holidaymakers left stranded by airport bus

At least three early-morning services have failed to turn up in recent days.

By Chloe Burrell and Poppy Watson
Lesley Dorward found her Fly bus to Dundee cancelled after returning from Madeira.
Lesley Dorward found her Fly bus to Dundee cancelled after returning from Madeira.

More Dundee holidaymakers say they are “furious” after being left stranded by an airport bus.

At least three early-morning services have failed to turn up in recent days.

Dozens of people who flew into Edinburgh Airport were left to find alternative transport early on Tuesday when the Fly bus – run by Xplore Dundee – failed to show.

It came after a similar incident at 3am last Thursday when families and groups heading on stag dos were forced to pay for taxis when the bus failed to turn up in Dundee city centre, without warning.

The Courier also reported last week how one couple had been forced to fork out £130 for a taxi the previous weekend when another early-morning service was cancelled.

An Xplore Fly coach.
A Fly coach. Image: Xplore Dundee

Among those affected on Tuesday was Lesley Dorward – who had already been disrupted at the start of her holiday when severe weather on the Portuguese island of Madeira forced her to be diverted.

She told The Courier: “It was a disastrous end to a fabulous holiday in Madeira with my husband and two friends.

“Our flight had arrived 20 minutes early and we had hoped to catch the earlier bus at midnight, but missed it by a few minutes, although maybe that was cancelled too.

“We had a 90-minute wait in Starbucks until the 1.30am bus.”

Lesley says there were 20 to 30 people waiting for the service back to Dundee – one of whom was an Xplore employee who had been informed by a colleague that the Fly buses were not running.

Taxi cost £152 after Dundee Fly bus cancelled

She said: “We then hurried to Ingliston Park and Ride for the Ember bus but again, missed it by a few minutes.

“We considered waiting nearly two hours for the next (Fly) bus but we were all cold, tired and miserable by this time and one of our party was working at 6am today.

“Also, there were youths hanging about, and we felt uncomfortable waiting in a deserted car park.

“We decided to take a taxi, which cost us £152, but we were home before we would have got on the bus.

“I am furious with the company for leaving us in this situation.”

Edinburgh Airport.
Xplore passengers were stranded at Edinburgh Airport.

Despite Xplore bus drivers being on strike, Fly buses are supposed to be running as normal during the industrial action.

One man who was booked on the bus from Dundee city centre to the airport last Thursday says he and his wife were also forced to fork out £150 for a taxi.

The passenger, who asked not to be named, said: “It got to 3am and no bus had appeared – I had an inkling that something was not right.

“Just after 3am we gave up, because the bus is usually there waiting – I’ve used the service before.

“There had been no update to their website, there were no notifications.

“There must have been about 70 or 80 people waiting.”

‘It was every man for himself to get a taxi’

He says passengers quickly made their way to nearby taxi ranks in a bid to catch their flights.

He added: “It was a snooze, you lose situation.

“It was every man for themselves but I was hoping that every family did get away.

“There were families with really young children laden with luggage who weren’t fitting into one taxi because of all their suitcases.”

The man claims he has since been unable to get compensation for the cancelled bus from Xplore, with the travel centre and phone lines disrupted by the strike action.

The Courier has contacted Xplore Dundee for comment.

