UK & World Tayside residents stranded on Portuguese island as flights cancelled amid red weather warning Tourists in Madeira say conditions were "really scary" with roads washed away and streets deserted. By Chloe Burrell June 6 2023, 3.12pm Share Tayside residents stranded on Portuguese island as flights cancelled amid red weather warning Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/uk-world/4454182/tayside-residents-stranded-madeira-weather/ Copy Link 0 comment Passengers are stranded at Madeira Airport. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation