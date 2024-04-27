Four Vietnamese nationals held in Facebook people smugglers probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Four Vietnamese nationals held in Facebook people smugglers probe

By Press Association
The National Crime Agency said tackling organised immigration crime was a priority (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The National Crime Agency said tackling organised immigration crime was a priority (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Four Vietnamese nationals have been arrested following an investigation into alleged people smugglers advertising small boats crossings on Facebook.

The joint UK-French investigation alleges the group shared posts aimed at the Vietnamese community and charged migrants thousands of pounds to make the crossing.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old woman at an address in Heathfield Road in Croydon, south London, a 64-year-old man at an address in Abinger Grove, London and a man, 34, in Grasmere Street, Leicester on Monday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The older man is thought to have acted as a driver, collecting migrants who arrived on small boats and on at least one occasion bringing them back to the Croydon address.

They were held on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration and questioned by officers.

All three were charged and appeared at Croydon Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the NCA said.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested at the same address in Croydon on Monday on a warrant issued by the French authorities.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A Border Force cutter on patrol, near Dover in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He will now face extradition proceedings after he was allegedly involved in people smuggling and drug offences.

A further 12 individuals suspected of being linked to the same people smuggling network have also been arrested in Paris, France.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “We are using every possible lever at our disposal to crack down on people smugglers and break their supply chains.

“Just last week, we signed a new agreement with Vietnam, strengthening our cooperation on illegal migration.

“Together with law enforcement agencies such as the NCA, our French partners, and other countries like Vietnam, we are committed to dismantling the criminal gangs who are trying to turn a profit by abusing our borders.”

Chris Farrimond, NCA director of threat leadership, said: “Vietnamese nationals now make up a large number of those we see arriving on small boats.

“We allege this group were advertising their crossing services on social media to encourage others from their country to make the same treacherous journey.

“The NCA is continuing our work with partners and has had thousands of social media pages and posts advertising organised immigration crime services removed from platforms.”

Mr Farrimond added: “Tackling organised immigration crime is a priority for the National Crime Agency and our investigation continues to target people smugglers both in the UK and overseas at every step of the route.”