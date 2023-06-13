Pensioner dies four days after Arbroath crash

A pensioner has died four days after a crash in Arbroath.

The one-vehicle collision happened at around 1am on Thursday on the town’s East Mary Street, at the junction with Hannah Street.

The 69-year-old male driver of the silver Nissan Micra was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he was said to be in a critical condition.

Police say the man, who has not been named, died on Monday.

Investigation continues into Arbroath crash after man dies

His family have been made aware.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen the car involved prior to the incident, or who has any dashcam footage to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0189 of Thursday June 8.”