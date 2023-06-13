Pensioner dies four days after Arbroath crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pensioner dies four days after Arbroath crash

The collision involving the 69-year-old man happened in the early hours of Thursday.

By Ben MacDonald
A man has died following a one-vehicle crash on East Mary Street, Arbroath.
East Mary Street, Arbroath. Image: Google Street View

A pensioner has died four days after a crash in Arbroath.

The one-vehicle collision happened at around 1am on Thursday on the town’s East Mary Street, at the junction with Hannah Street.

The 69-year-old male driver of the silver Nissan Micra was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he was said to be in a critical condition.

Police say the man, who has not been named, died on Monday.

Investigation continues into Arbroath crash after man dies

His family have been made aware.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen the car involved prior to the incident, or who has any dashcam footage to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0189 of Thursday June 8.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath lifeboat station and the town's all-weather Mersey-class Inchcape are due for replacement.
Arbroath RNLI Guild shout out for town show of support at lifeboat open day
The unveiling of the bonnie birdies mural by Webster's High pupils at Murton.
Webster's High Prince's Trust pupils get creative for Murton nature reserve
Rapist Morgan Prior slipped through the net to work with Angus schoolchildren. Image: Facebook.
How did rapist Morgan Prior slip through the net to work as a child…
Packed carriages leaving Kerr's with Matt Kerr junior at the helm back in August 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
Kerr's Miniature Railway: Ride the rails and remember Arbroath attraction
Wattie Mitchell in the hotseat of Smokey II.
Tractor pulling surprise is a bit left field for 70-year-old Coupar Angus birthday boy…
Colin Brown, FBU Scotland executive council member, at Monday's protest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Firefighters stage Dundee protest over cuts which put safety 'at risk'
The assault is believed to have happened at Dishlandtown Street, Arbroath
Police probe assault and robbery of 23-year-old man near Arbroath railway station
General view of Davidson Park in Kirriemuir
Police probe as 3 kids 'attacked' in Angus playpark 'over boy's red hair'
Letham Grange was a golfing hotspot in its heyday.
Letham Grange residents want security caravan 'blot' removed from outside crumbling Angus resort mansion…
Muhammad Shakeel was held up at knifepoint in his shop. Image: DC Thomson/ Crown Office.
Forfar shopkeeper thanks community for support as knifeman who robbed him of thousands is…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]