Pensioner fighting for life after ‘serious’ Arbroath crash

Police are appealing for information following the one-vehicle collision in the early hours of Thursday morning.

By Poppy Watson
East Mary Street in Arbroath remains closed. Image: Google Maps.

A pensioner is fighting for his life after a “serious” crash in Arbroath.

The 69-year-old man was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the collision at the junction of East Mary Street and Hannah Street at 1am on Thursday.

He was driving a silver Nissan Micra, which was the only vehicle involved.

The road remains closed while officers investigate the incident.

Police appeal for information after Arbroath crash

Sergeant Gordon Dickson said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“The road remains closed at this time for officers to carry out inquiries.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen the car involved prior to the incident, or who has any dash-cam footage to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0189.”

