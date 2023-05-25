New bus service links Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline with south-west England

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Long-distance coach operator Flixbus has launched a new cross-country route from Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline – with some tickets as cheap as £2.99

The new service directly links Dundee and Bristol – travelling through Perth, Dunfermline, Edinburgh, Carlisle, Manchester and Birmingham.

Services will also start visiting Perth bus station in addition to Broxden park and ride.

Flixbus launched operations in Tayside last year, connecting the region with several other cities.

Services are run by McGill’s – the owner of Xplore Dundee.

Andreas Schorling, director of Flixbus UK, said: “As the weather finally warms up, we know more passengers than ever will be looking for affordable, reliable and sustainable travel options around the country.

‘Expanding network’ of coaches

“We’re excited to be expanding our network to keep up with huge consumer demand for our green coaches.

“Meanwhile, we have kept country moving throughout the rail strike disruptions of the past year, and next week will be no different.

“Coach continues to be the unsung hero of the transport industry, as thousands of people depend on our services to travel.”

Tickets can be bought online and on the Flixbus app.