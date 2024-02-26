Exact opening date for Hollywood Bowl Dundee revealed as work starts on £3m centre

The exact opening date for the new Hollywood Bowl Dundee has been revealed.

Work has begun on the £3 million centre in the former Fit4Less gym site at Douglasfield.

It will feature 20 lanes, amusements and a bar.

Hollywood Bowl will be the second bowling alley opening in Dundee in less than a year after Tenpin opened its centre at Kingsway West Retail Park last year.

Hollywood Bowl Dundee to open in time for summer

It has been confirmed Hollywood Bowl Dundee will open on Monday May 20.

The new centre will create up to 35 jobs, with recruitment under way for roles including assistant manager.

Laura MacDougall, centre manager, said: “It’s time to let the good vibes roll as we start work on what is set to be a fantastic new family entertainment centre, which will bring modern LA bowling entertainment to life right here in Dundee.

“Hollywood Bowl has built a strong reputation for delivering affordable family experiences across the UK and we can’t wait to welcome all ages and abilities from across the city to have fun and make memories together in our new state-of-the-art bowling centre, ready just in time for summer.”

Bookings will start being taken a month before the centre opens.

The alley has already been granted a licence to serve alcohol with plans to stay open until 11pm between Sunday and Thursday and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Hollywood Bowl Dundee is one of several major shops and attractions planned to open across Tayside and Fife in 2024.