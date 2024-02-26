Exact opening date for Hollywood Bowl Dundee revealed as work starts on £3m centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exact opening date for Hollywood Bowl Dundee revealed as work starts on £3m centre

The venue at Douglasfield will feature 20 lanes, amusements and a bar.

By James Simpson
Centre manager Laura MacDougall inside the new Dundee Hollywood Bowl, where work has begun on the £3m centre.
Centre manager Laura MacDougall inside the new Dundee Hollywood Bowl, where work has begun on the £3m centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group

The exact opening date for the new Hollywood Bowl Dundee has been revealed.

Work has begun on the £3 million centre in the former Fit4Less gym site at Douglasfield.

It will feature 20 lanes, amusements and a bar.

Hollywood Bowl will be the second bowling alley opening in Dundee in less than a year after Tenpin opened its centre at Kingsway West Retail Park last year.

Hollywood Bowl Dundee to open in time for summer

It has been confirmed Hollywood Bowl Dundee will open on Monday May 20.

The new centre will create up to 35 jobs, with recruitment under way for roles including assistant manager.

Laura MacDougall, centre manager, said: “It’s time to let the good vibes roll as we start work on what is set to be a fantastic new family entertainment centre, which will bring modern LA bowling entertainment to life right here in Dundee.

“Hollywood Bowl has built a strong reputation for delivering affordable family experiences across the UK and we can’t wait to welcome all ages and abilities from across the city to have fun and make memories together in our new state-of-the-art bowling centre, ready just in time for summer.”

Hollywood Bowl Dundee will open in time for the summer holidays. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
An arcade will greet guests as they enter.
An arcade will greet guests as they enter. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group

Bookings will start being taken a month before the centre opens.

The alley has already been granted a licence to serve alcohol with plans to stay open until 11pm between Sunday and Thursday and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Hollywood Bowl Dundee is one of several major shops and attractions planned to open across Tayside and Fife in 2024.

Conversation