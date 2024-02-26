First look at new jewellery store inside Dundee Overgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First look at new jewellery store inside Dundee Overgate

Australian brand Lovisa opened on Saturday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Lovisa opened in the Overgate on Saturday. Image: Overgate Shopping Centre
Lovisa opened in the Overgate on Saturday. Image: Overgate Shopping Centre

An Australian jewellery brand has opened a new store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre.

Lovisa, which has more than 850 stores in 40 countries, has become the centre’s first new tenant of 2024.

The brand specialises in affordable pieces with best-selling items including heart pendant necklaces, stackable rings and personalised accessories.

All jewellery is inspired by Lovisa’s “trend spotters” who take inspiration from couture runways to deliver new styles each week.

Shoppers ‘flock’ through doors as Lovisa opens Overgate branch

The chain has taken over a unit on the ground floor previously occupied by Smiggle, which closed in January.

It is the fifth jewellery shop to open in the Overgate, joining the likes of Pandora and Ernest & Jones.

Overgate bosses say shoppers “flocked” through the doors when the store opened on Saturday.

Malcolm Angus, centre manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lovisa to Overgate.

“This is another exciting new addition to the centre’s retail offering and underpins our commitment to bringing new brands to Dundee, and offering customers greater choice.

Workers celebrated the new opening on Saturday. Image: Overgate Shopping Centre

“With fashion-forward collections at an affordable cost, and a stylish product range which is continually refreshed each week, Lovisa is already proving popular with shoppers who flocked through the doors at the weekend for the official opening.”

The opening comes as Argos prepares to close its Overgate branch on March 2.

However, Frasers is due to move into the former Debenhams department store in September – with £5.5 million worth of renovation work taking place.

Recent lease renewals within the Overgate have included Claire’s, Warren James, Goldsmiths and Greggs.

The Courier has launched a new initiative – Dundee Matters – aimed at listening to the views of our readers, finding solutions to the city’s problems, and driving change.

Our data team has been tracking the changing shape of our high streets and shopping centres since June 2023.

More from Dundee

Centre manager Laura MacDougall inside the new Dundee Hollywood Bowl, where work has begun on the £3m centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Exact opening date for Hollywood Bowl Dundee revealed as work starts on £3m centre
How Wagamama may look on Whitehall Street
Wagamama 'always wanted to open in Dundee' as more details about new restaurant revealed
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Christopher Harper. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 23/02/2024
Under-the-influence Dundee driver caused two-car smash that blocked A9 in Perthshire
The outside of the Dundee Olympia
Dundee Olympia documents reveal how centre became £32m white elephant
3
The disappointing decorations at the 'Wonka' experience. Image: Stuart Sinclair
'Total con': Dundee family disappointed after travelling to Glasgow for £140 lacklustre Wonka-inspired experience
Police were called to Dundee city centre on Friday evening. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Boy, 12, and three teenagers charged after 'disturbance' in Dundee city centre
Police were on point at Gotterstone Avenue on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ordnance item discovered at Dundee property found to be empty shell
Repair Water pipe Dundee DD2
Burst pipe fixed after Dundee homes left without water
Strathern Road in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Teenager taken to hospital after alleged assault on board bus in Dundee
Officers at the scene on Brook Street.
Woman, 93, dies after being hit by car in Broughty Ferry

Conversation