First look at new jewellery store inside Dundee Overgate

An Australian jewellery brand has opened a new store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre.

Lovisa, which has more than 850 stores in 40 countries, has become the centre’s first new tenant of 2024.

The brand specialises in affordable pieces with best-selling items including heart pendant necklaces, stackable rings and personalised accessories.

All jewellery is inspired by Lovisa’s “trend spotters” who take inspiration from couture runways to deliver new styles each week.

Shoppers ‘flock’ through doors as Lovisa opens Overgate branch

The chain has taken over a unit on the ground floor previously occupied by Smiggle, which closed in January.

It is the fifth jewellery shop to open in the Overgate, joining the likes of Pandora and Ernest & Jones.

Overgate bosses say shoppers “flocked” through the doors when the store opened on Saturday.

Malcolm Angus, centre manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lovisa to Overgate.

“This is another exciting new addition to the centre’s retail offering and underpins our commitment to bringing new brands to Dundee, and offering customers greater choice.

“With fashion-forward collections at an affordable cost, and a stylish product range which is continually refreshed each week, Lovisa is already proving popular with shoppers who flocked through the doors at the weekend for the official opening.”

The opening comes as Argos prepares to close its Overgate branch on March 2.

However, Frasers is due to move into the former Debenhams department store in September – with £5.5 million worth of renovation work taking place.

Recent lease renewals within the Overgate have included Claire’s, Warren James, Goldsmiths and Greggs.

