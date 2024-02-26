Brian Callison of Dundee: Acclaimed author of naval warfare novels dies at 89

Best-selling author Brian Callison of Dundee, renowned for his maritime novels, has died aged 89.

He began his working life in the merchant fleet before launching his literary career in the late 1960s.

Brian published 22 novels, many about war at sea, and received worldwide literary acclaim including from fellow writer Alistair McLean. His work sold globally and was translated into 12 languages including German, Japanese and Polish.

Between 2005 and 2008, Brian was a Fellow of The Royal Literary Fund at the University of Dundee, mentoring staff and students in practical writing.

Brian was born in Manchester in 1934 to Kitty and Tom Callison.

His father was an electrical engineer and the family relocated to Dundee when Brian was about three when his father took up a post with Bonar Long. He attended Monifieth Primary and then Dundee High School.

He spoke often of how he disliked school, despite winning a national writing competition, and, leaving as soon as he was allowed, he joined the Merchant Navy as a midshipman with the Blue Funnel Line, working on cargo ships between Europe and the Far East and Australia.

While on leave in 1952, he was introduced to the love of his life, Phyllis, and they married in 1958. They had two sons, Richard in 1961, and Mark in 1964.

In 1953, on leaving the Merchant Navy, Brian enrolled at Dundee Art College and from 1956 to 1964 ran a small art and furniture business, CB Studios, with college friend Gordon Bell, who later worked as a cartoonist with DC Thomson. The firm became Portnacraig Construction on acquiring a joinery business in King Street, Broughty Ferry.

Between 1961 and 1965, Brian served in the Territorial Army as Detachment Commander in Provost Company of the 51st Highland Division, Royal Military Police.

From 1964 to 1968 he was general manager of the Skyline Bowling Alley in Dundee. Rekindling his interest in the sea, he joined the Royal Naval Auxiliary Service in 1966, serving for 35 years, much of these as head of unit, until its disbandment in 1994.

He then served as head of the Tay Unit of the Maritime Volunteer Service. Both were very dear to his heart and his closest friendships were forged during this time.

Mark, one of Brian’s sons, said: “My father finally found his calling in the late 1960s, becoming a full-time author.

“His first published novel, A Flock of Ships, was hugely well received and between 1970 and 2008 he sustained a successful career in writing, enjoying a long and happy retirement thereafter.”

Brian’s funeral took place at Parkgrove crematorium, Friockheim, on Monday February 19.

