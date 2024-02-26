Brian Callison of Dundee: Acclaimed author of naval warfare novels dies at 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Brian Callison of Dundee: Acclaimed author of naval warfare novels dies at 89

He served in the Merchant Navy and was later head of the Tay Unit of the Maritime Volunteer Service.

By Chris Ferguson
Author Brian Callison has died aged 89.
Author Brian Callison has died aged 89.

Best-selling author Brian Callison of Dundee, renowned for his maritime novels, has died aged 89.

He began his working life in the merchant fleet before launching his literary career in the late 1960s.

Brian published 22 novels, many about war at sea, and received worldwide literary acclaim including from fellow writer Alistair McLean. His work sold globally and was translated into 12 languages including German, Japanese and Polish.

Between 2005 and 2008, Brian was a Fellow of The Royal Literary Fund at the University of Dundee, mentoring staff and students in practical writing.

Brian was born in Manchester in 1934 to Kitty and Tom Callison.

His father was an electrical engineer and the family relocated to Dundee when Brian was about three when his father took up a post with Bonar Long. He attended Monifieth Primary and then Dundee High School.

Brian Callison began his career in the Merchant Navy before becoming a best-selling novelist.

He spoke often of how he disliked school, despite winning a national writing competition, and, leaving as soon as he was allowed, he joined the Merchant Navy as a midshipman with the Blue Funnel Line, working on cargo ships between Europe and the Far East and Australia.

While on leave in 1952, he was introduced to the love of his life, Phyllis, and they married in 1958. They had two sons, Richard in 1961, and Mark in 1964.

In 1953, on leaving the Merchant Navy, Brian enrolled at Dundee Art College and from 1956 to 1964 ran a small art and furniture business, CB Studios, with college friend Gordon Bell, who later worked as a cartoonist with DC Thomson. The firm became Portnacraig Construction on acquiring a joinery business in King Street, Broughty Ferry.

Between 1961 and 1965, Brian served in the Territorial Army as Detachment Commander in Provost Company of the 51st Highland Division, Royal Military Police.

From 1964 to 1968 he was general manager of the Skyline Bowling Alley in Dundee. Rekindling his interest in the sea, he joined the Royal Naval Auxiliary Service in 1966, serving for 35 years, much of these as head of unit, until its disbandment in 1994.

Phyllis and Brian Callison.

He then served as head of the Tay Unit of the Maritime Volunteer Service. Both were very dear to his heart and his closest friendships were forged during this time.

Mark, one of Brian’s sons, said: “My father finally found his calling in the late 1960s, becoming a full-time author.

“His first published novel, A Flock of Ships, was hugely well received and between 1970 and 2008 he sustained a successful career in writing, enjoying a long and happy retirement thereafter.”

Brian’s funeral took place at Parkgrove crematorium, Friockheim, on Monday February 19.

You can read the family’s announcement here.