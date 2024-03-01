NHS Tayside apologises after investigation finds ‘unreasonable delay’ in care of patient who died after surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Tayside apologises after investigation finds ‘unreasonable delay’ in care of patient who died after surgery

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) found failings in the care of the patient who died in hospital following knee surgery.

By Laura Devlin
NHS Tayside have apologised to the family. Image: Shutterstock

NHS Tayside has apologised to the family of a patient who died following surgery after an investigation identified an “unreasonable delay” in their care.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) found failings in the care of the patient, referred to as ‘B’, who died in hospital following knee surgery.

A report by the watchdog detailed how the operation went well but during B’s recovery their condition began to deteriorate.

They were subsequently transferred to the high dependency unit, where they went into cardiac arrest. CPR was administered but was unsuccessful and the patient died.

Family raised complaint over treatment

Following B’s death, their spouse – referred to as A in the report – raised a complaint about their treatment during admission.

A subsequent review by NHS Tayside identified issues with the care and treatment administered and made recommendations to address these issues.

However, the SPSO became involved after the family were not satisfied all questions regarding their loved one’s care had been addressed.

NHS Tayside HQ is at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

During their investigation, the watchdog took independent advice from a specialist in orthopaedic surgery and found a series of failings in the patient’s care.

These were:

  • observations of B should have been increased
  • their care should have been escalated
  • antibiotics should have been commenced sooner

The watchdog also found NHS Tayside did not give A clear answers to their questions  within a reasonable timeframe.

NHS Tayside asked to apologise

Concluding their report, the SPSO ordered NHS Tayside to apologise to A for an unreasonable delay in an urgent assessment being undertaken, a failure to escalate
B to the medical team and the decision to administer antibiotics not being made sooner.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “We have apologised to the family and our thoughts remain with them.

“We always take the feedback we receive from the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman very seriously and have addressed all the recommendations within the report.”

