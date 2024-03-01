Death crash motorist from Tayside sentenced for stalking campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death crash motorist from Tayside sentenced for stalking campaign

Halim Cholmeley, who killed a taxi driver in 2009, admitted the campaign against his ex-partner last year.

By Gordon Currie
Halim Cholmeley at Dundee Sheriff Court.
A death crash motorist who subjected his former partner to a month-long stalking campaign has been ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid community work.

Halim Cholmeley stamped on his former partner’s mobile phone before plaguing her with unwanted messages.

At Dundee Sheriff Court Sheriff Gregor Murray noted Cholmeley had also broken the terms of a non-harassment order “almost immediately” and placed him under supervision for 12 months.

The 50-year-old caused his victim fear and alarm by turning up at her home uninvited and storming in without her permission.

Cholmeley – who was jailed for six years for the death of a Dundee taxi driver – grabbed his estranged partner’s mobile phone during a row at her home in St Andrews on July 23 last year.

The court was told he repeatedly stamped on the phone and caused fear or alarm to his victim and two children who also witnessed the incident.

He admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner and stalking her by waging a campaign of harassment against her between August 31 and October 7 2023.

Cholmeley admitted engaging in a course of conduct by repeatedly and persistently phoning, texting and sending her unwanted social media messages.

He admitted sending an unwanted gift to her work before turning up at her home and entering it uninvited.

He also admitted breaching bail by contacting her repeatedly.

Move away

The court was told Cholmeley, from Angus, wants to move to somewhere he is “unknown” because he featured in the press for his previous offences.

Solicitor Annika Jethwa, defending, said: “He was in the papers at the time.

“When he has stress in his life he drinks.

“He is remorseful, sorry and has no-one to blame but himself.

“Trying to run a business is not for him either as that also feeds into stress issues.

“He was looking to manage a hotel in Ballater.

“His long-term goal is to sell up from here to move somewhere more rural, where he has less pressure and where he is unknown as that may also assist him.”

Sheriff Murray said: “Your difficulties are very longstanding and deep-rooted but that doesn’t excuse what you did.”

Death crash

Cholmeley was jailed for six years and banned from the road for 10 years for driving into a taxi and killing cab driver Gavin McCabe, 41, in 2009.

At the time, he told bystanders he deliberately drove into the cab in an attempt to end his own life.

He took the keys to his girlfriend’s BMW without permission after an evening of drinking and crashed into the side of the Mr McCabe’s taxi, causing fatal head injuries.

The cab’s passenger, Azeez Butali, 33, who was picked up in Perth, suffered serious injuries and had to be cut from the wreckage.

Cholmeley admitted causing death by driving dangerously, and also pled guilty to taking the BMW without consent and driving while banned and without insurance.

After his release from prison, Cholmeley was caught driving without a licence or insurance.

He also admitted failing to provide a breath sample and was jailed for six months.

He was also banned from driving for a further five years, ordered to do 280 hours of unpaid work, and placed on a tag for 11 months upon his release.

Cholmeley has also been convicted of attacking a man outside Forfar Academy by punching him in the face.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

