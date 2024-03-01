St Andrews rail link campaign: Public now able to have their say over transport options

St Andrews rail campaigners say there is finally light at the end of the tunnel as a public survey goes live.

Residents have the chance to air their views over two options to reduce traffic in the town.

The first is to build a railway station in St Andrews with services to Dundee and Edinburgh.

And the second is an off-road, rapid transit connection between St Andrews and Leuchars station.

The pros and cons of each are set out in a detailed study, which is online now.

This is then followed by a short survey, the results of which will be sent to the Scottish Government by the end of March.

STARLink convener Jane Ann Liston says it’s important as many people as possible take part.

‘Study will confirm what people actually want’

“At last, the end is in sight and light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

“It’s been a long process and it’s certainly been ascertained the current situation is not satisfactory.

“However, we want to include community engagement.

“It’s a really good idea to get confirmation this is what people actually want.”

Campaigners have been calling for a railway line to St Andrews since the 1980s, saying it is difficult to get to without a car.

And they have taken heart from the success of the Levenmouth rail campaign, with the £116 million line due to open in June.

Ms Liston said: “Not only is traffic congestion in and around St Andrews the bane of residents’ and visitors’ experience, but the high dependence on the A91 threatens the resilience of the town.”

St Andrews rail link ‘would reduce traffic in town’

The St Andrews Liberal Democrat councillor said the two options are the best way of reducing traffic in the town.

“The light rapid transit means you would be able to get straight into Leuchars and connect with a mainline train,” she said.

“But you would not be able to get a train to St Andrews. Nor would you be able to get a chartered train in.

“Once we have the public views, the final report will be handed to Transport Scotland by the end of March.”

Meanwhile, STARLink has also commissioned a separate independent report.

It will find out how much capital can be raised should the railway station prove the more popular choice.

The St Andrews Transport Survey outlining the rail options can be found here.