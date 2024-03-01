St Andrews rail link campaign: Public now able to have their say over transport options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews rail link campaign: Public now able to have their say over transport options

An online survey detailing options to reduce traffic in St Andrews is now live.

By Claire Warrender
Councillor and rail campaigner Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars station.
Councillor Jane Ann Liston.

St Andrews rail campaigners say there is finally light at the end of the tunnel as a public survey goes live.

Residents have the chance to air their views over two options to reduce traffic in the town.

Councillor Jane Ann Liston is in favour of St Andrews becoming a 20mph zone.
Councillor Jane Ann Liston is in favour of a St Andrews rail link. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The first is to build a railway station in St Andrews with services to Dundee and Edinburgh.

And the second is an off-road, rapid transit connection between St Andrews and Leuchars station.

The pros and cons of each are set out in a detailed study, which is online now.

This is then followed by a short survey, the results of which will be sent to the Scottish Government by the end of March.

STARLink convener Jane Ann Liston says it’s important as many people as possible take part.

‘Study will confirm what people actually want’

“At last, the end is in sight and light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

“It’s been a long process and it’s certainly been ascertained the current situation is not satisfactory.

“However, we want to include community engagement.

“It’s a really good idea to get confirmation this is what people actually want.”

Congestion on Guardbridge roundabout heading to St Andrews.

Campaigners have been calling for a railway line to St Andrews since the 1980s, saying it is difficult to get to without a car.

And they have taken heart from the success of the Levenmouth rail campaign, with the £116 million line due to open in June.

Ms Liston said: “Not only is traffic congestion in and around St Andrews the bane of residents’ and visitors’ experience, but the high dependence on the A91 threatens the resilience of the town.”

St Andrews rail link ‘would reduce traffic in town’

The St Andrews Liberal Democrat councillor said the two options are the best way of reducing traffic in the town.

“The light rapid transit means you would be able to get straight into Leuchars and connect with a mainline train,” she said.

“But you would not be able to get a train to St Andrews. Nor would you be able to get a chartered train in.

“Once we have the public views, the final report will be handed to Transport Scotland by the end of March.”

Meanwhile, STARLink has also commissioned a separate independent report.

It will find out how much capital can be raised should the railway station prove the more popular choice.

The St Andrews Transport Survey outlining the rail options can be found here.

Conversation