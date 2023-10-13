Full steam ahead for St Andrews rail link campaign as funding issue is resolved

The St Andrews rail campaign is back on track following a year-long funding delay.

Transport Scotland has confirmed £106,000 is now in place to complete a detailed options appraisal.

And the results should be on the table by the end of March.

Campaigners are delighted progress is finally being made on the long-running issue.

They have been calling for a railway line to St Andrews since the 1980s, saying the town is difficult to get to without a car.

However, the bid came to a standstill last year when Transport Scotland withheld tens of thousands of pounds to pay a consultant.

STARLink convener Jane Ann Liston confirmed the issue is now resolved and it is full steam ahead.

Why is a St Andrews rail link needed?

She said: “Transport Scotland is now being much more positive about the proposals.

“Not only is traffic congestion in and around St Andrews the bane of residents’ and visitors’ experience, but the high dependence on the A91 threatens the resilience of the town.”

Ms Liston says the problem is exacerbated every time there are roadworks near Guardbridge.

And the St Andrews Liberal Democrat councillor added that an access bridge at Leuchars station does not meet today’s standards.

“It’s so difficult for passengers with mobility issues that Scotrail advises such passengers to use Cupar or Dundee stations instead,” she said.

What options are being considered?

Among the options being taken forward for consideration are a St Andrews to Edinburgh train service.

The possibility of a St Andrews to Dundee shuttle is also being looked at.

And improved active travel provisions at any new stations are included.

This will offer the chance to make an entire journey without a car.

In addition, a new fixed off-road travel option between St Andrews and Leuchars will be considered.

The light rapid transit connection would be timed to meet train arrivals.

What difference will it make to people in St Andrews?

The idea is to meet objectives set by Transport Scotland.

And these include cutting the number of car trips by 10% without reducing visitor numbers.

They also hope more workers will be able to get into town within an hour without a car.

And the third objective is to cut journey times for St Andrews residents travelling to the likes of Edinburgh, Dundee and Kirkcaldy without using a car.

Ms Liston said: “STARLink eagerly looks forward to the results of the study.”